Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Size to Grow by USD 3.18 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Sponge and Scouring Pads Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.09% in 2020 and will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).
Market Trend
The introduction of sponge and scouring pads made of eco-friendly raw materials is a trend in the market. Natural or eco-friendly scouring pads and sponges are made of eco-friendly and green raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton fiber, which are recyclable. In addition, they emit fewer toxins in comparison to scouring pads and sponges made of regular plastic and polyester.
Vendor Insights
The sponge and scouring pads market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3M Co.
- Armaly Brands Inc.
- Corazzi Fibre Srl
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- The Clorox Co.
- The Libman Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the sponge and scouring pads market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market in North America. The growth of the foodservice market has raised the need for cleaning tools and supplies, which is further driving the demand for sponges and scouring pads in the region.
Key Segment Analysis
The sponge and scouring pads market share growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing use of sponges and scouring pads for hygiene and cleanliness. The presence of various types of sponges and scouring pads intensifies the competition for players operating in the residential segment. The rising awareness about the benefits of using sponges and scouring pads and the severe health implications of improper cleanliness will propel the demand for these products in the residential segment. The growing demand for sponges and scouring pads encourages vendors to offer products exclusively designed for residential use.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The expansion of the e-commerce market is driving the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market. Technological advances, coupled with the increasing Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services. The growth of information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern technologies has expanded the customer base, thus creating lucrative growth prospects for key market vendors.
