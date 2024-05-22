SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS AND PATRICK STAR TO HOST NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2024, KICKING OFF LANDMARK 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Kids' Choice Awards 2024, Live from Bikini Bottom Bows Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), Marking the First Time Animated Characters will Host a Full-Length Awards Show

SpongeBob's Multiplatform Silver Anniversary Celebration Includes Universe of Original Content on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, Exclusive On-the-Ground Activations and Partnerships, Limited Edition Consumer Products and More

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon is celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary all year and beyond, kicking off with SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) set to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024, live from their undersea home of Bikini Bottom on Saturday, July 13, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The Slime-filled, immersive broadcast marks the first time animated characters will host a full-length awards show and commences an array of multiplatform initiatives for one of the most popular characters and beloved animated series of all time.

Kids' Choice Awards 2024 premieres just ahead of the SpongeBob series anniversary, which launched July 17, 1999, and will take place in an animated setting through enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality, simulcasting across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. Honoring kids' and fans' favorites across movies, television, music, sports and more, Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will be held at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. Nominees, presenters, and celebrity appearances will be announced soon.

"SpongeBob SquarePants' combines creator Stephen Hillenburg's love of the ocean with his passion for animation and love of quirky character comedy," said Tom Kenny (voice of SpongeBob SquarePants). "From its first splash, SpongeBob has resonated with people of all ages, and I'm truly grateful to celebrate 25 years of positivity, optimism, and nautical nonsense. Our entire cast and crew look forward to celebrating SpongeBob's Silver Jubilee with our friends and fans across the globe!"

Said Bill Fagerbakke (voice of Patrick Star): "When I first saw the pilot episode 'Help Wanted' in 1998, I was thrilled. I felt flushed with a childlike joy. This celebration of creativity, uniquely layered humor and playful delight have characterized SpongeBob SquarePants for the past 25 years. To portray Patrick, who still makes me laugh, amidst my stellar castmates and brilliant creative team is a gift beyond measure."

Following Kids' Choice Awards 2024, Nickelodeon will roll out a wide-ranging slate of 25th anniversary programs for SpongeBob SquarePants that invites audiences around the globe to LIVE, EAT, GAME, PLAY and WATCH LIKE A SPONGE. This includes all-new original content across the Paramount ecosystem; one-of-a-kind location-based experiences; exclusive consumer products and games, first-to-market partnerships and so much more. Highlights of the campaign are as follows:

Content

SpongeBob SquarePants Anniversary Specials: A series of specially produced all-new episodes, with Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments, will debut in July on Nickelodeon around the world and continue to roll out through the year. Viewers will catch up with former jellyfishing champion Kevin C. Cucumber, journey through different eras of Bikini Bottom, travel 2000 years into the future with Plankton and more.

A series of specially produced all-new episodes, with Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments, will debut in July on Nickelodeon around the world and continue to roll out through the year. Viewers will catch up with former jellyfishing champion Kevin C. Cucumber, journey through different eras of Bikini Bottom, travel 2000 years into the future with Plankton and more. Paramount+ : Paramount+ is the streaming home for SpongeBob fans with more content than any other streaming service, including a number of titles joining the service this July: SpongeBob SquarePants seasons 1-13; original spinoff series Kamp Koral : SpongeBob's Under Years , and season one of The Patrick Star Show ; theatrical films, such as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie ; and anniversary-themed specials throughout the year.

Paramount+ is the streaming home for SpongeBob fans with more content than any other streaming service, including a number of titles joining the service this July: seasons 1-13; original spinoff series , and season one of ; theatrical films, such as ; and anniversary-themed specials throughout the year. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie : Bikini Bottom's resident scientist and squirrel Sandy Cheeks journeys to Texas to save Bikini Bottom from a villainous plot, in the first movie starring a supporting character from the franchise debuting on Netflix Aug. 2 .

Bikini Bottom's resident scientist and squirrel journeys to to save Bikini Bottom from a villainous plot, in the first movie starring a supporting character from the franchise debuting on Netflix . Play Like a Sponge UK Shorts: Nickelodeon UK and ParalympicsGB have partnered to produce Play like a Sponge, a shortform series that inspires kids to find their inner SpongeBob as he cheers them on in their quest to learn about and sample new sports with paralympic athletes ahead of the upcoming games in Paris this August.

Location-Based Experiences

The Krabby Patty Kollab : For the first time ever, the iconic Krabby Patty will surface to the real world and onto menus across North America and in London through "The Krabby Patty Kollab." This fall, chefs and celebrities will use their culinary talents to bring hundreds of unique interpretations of the secret formula to life, giving hungry fans the opportunity to sample a variety of meals inspired by the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom. More information will be revealed soon.

: For the first time ever, the iconic Krabby Patty will surface to the real world and onto menus across and in through "The Krabby Patty Kollab." This fall, chefs and celebrities will use their culinary talents to bring hundreds of unique interpretations of the secret formula to life, giving hungry fans the opportunity to sample a variety of meals inspired by the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom. More information will be revealed soon. San Diego Comic-Con: Nickelodeon and Paramount+ will celebrate SpongeBob SquarePants through one-of-a-kind immersive fan-first experiences, exclusive digital content, consumer products and giveaways, to be announced in the coming months.

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ will celebrate through one-of-a-kind immersive fan-first experiences, exclusive digital content, consumer products and giveaways, to be announced in the coming months. The SpongeBob Musical Contest : Concord Theatricals and Nickelodeon have launched The SpongeBob Musical Contest , which will award ten schools or youth groups in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec ) with a complimentary license package to perform The SpongeBob Musical between September 2024 and December 2025 . The contest is open to all schools and youth groups, particularly Title 1 or other schools or programs in under-resourced communities. Click HERE for details.

: Concord Theatricals and Nickelodeon have launched Contest which will award ten schools or youth groups in the U.S. and (excluding ) with a complimentary license package to perform between and . The contest is open to all schools and youth groups, particularly Title 1 or other schools or programs in under-resourced communities. Click HERE for details. Science of SpongeBob 3.0: Nickelodeon Our World and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) are celebrating 25 years of everyone's favorite porous pal with Science of SpongeBob 3.0, an online and in-person educational module that introduces kids and families to the science that inspired the undersea world in the series.

Nickelodeon Our World and the Natural History Museum of (NHM) are celebrating 25 years of everyone's favorite porous pal with Science of SpongeBob 3.0, an online and in-person educational module that introduces kids and families to the science that inspired the undersea world in the series. SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride : Created by Sally Dark Rides in partnership with Paramount, the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants interactive dark ride is now open at Circus Circus Las Vegas, taking guests on a hijinks-filled ride through Bikini Bottom--brought to life through vibrant sets, special effects, animatronics and vivid integrated projections .

: Created by in partnership with Paramount, the first-ever interactive dark ride is now open at Circus Circus Las Vegas, taking guests on a hijinks-filled ride through Bikini Bottom--brought to life through vibrant sets, special effects, animatronics and vivid integrated projections Aquarium Experience : In select aquariums across the U.S. and globe this summer, visitors will be treated to an immersive SpongeBob experience with exhibit signage, branded scavenger hunts, episode screenings, and more.

In select aquariums across the U.S. and globe this summer, visitors will be treated to an immersive SpongeBob experience with exhibit signage, branded scavenger hunts, episode screenings, and more. Italy's Mirabilandia Amusement Park: Nickelodeon Italy is partnering with Mirabilandia amusement park in Emilia Romagna, Italy this July for an unforgettable day for park goers filled with SpongeBob -themed activities, character meet and greets and other surprises.

Nickelodeon is partnering with Mirabilandia amusement park in this July for an unforgettable day for park goers filled with -themed activities, character meet and greets and other surprises. Colombia's Parque Arauco Malls: Nickelodeon Latin America is partnering with Parque Arauco malls in Colombia for a SpongeBob SquarePants mall experience in July and August where kids can learn about ocean conservation and explore Bikini Bottom with games, virtual reality and photo ops for the whole family.

Consumer Products

Funko Pop! Figures and Pop Plush : Funko will launch seven new SpongeBob SquarePants 25th anniversary Funko Pop! Figures this summer, pulled from iconic moments throughout the series, such as DoodleBob, Caveman SpongeBob and SpongeBob with Glove Light. Also available, are five new collectable Funko Plushies of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and Gary.

: Funko will launch seven new 25th anniversary Funko Pop! Figures this summer, pulled from iconic moments throughout the series, such as DoodleBob, Caveman SpongeBob and SpongeBob with Glove Light. Also available, are five new collectable Funko Plushies of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and Gary. Crocs SpongeBob SquarePants Collection : Iconic global footwear brand Crocs dives into Bikini Bottom for SpongeBob SquarePants' 25 th anniversary with a limited-edition collection inspired by the relentlessly optimistic SpongeBob, his best friend Patrick and their undersea world. Shop at Crocs.com while supplies last.

: Iconic global footwear brand Crocs dives into Bikini Bottom for 25 anniversary with a limited-edition collection inspired by the relentlessly optimistic SpongeBob, his best friend Patrick and their undersea world. Shop at Crocs.com while supplies last. Overtime x SpongeBob SquarePants Collab : A limited edition collection of hoodies, shirts, shorts and accessories from Overtime, a leading sports brand and community for next generation fans, and Nickelodeon drop later this month. The exclusive collection is available on the Overtime Shop.

: A limited edition collection of hoodies, shirts, shorts and accessories from Overtime, a leading sports brand and community for next generation fans, and Nickelodeon drop later this month. The exclusive collection is available on the Overtime Shop. Loungefly 25 th Anniversary Collection : Fans can now shop this exclusive collection of accessories, including a SpongeBob Mini Backpack, Zip Around Wallet, Convertible Backpack and Tote Bag, and a Krusty Krab-inspired Crossbody Bag.

: Fans can now shop this exclusive collection of accessories, including a SpongeBob Mini Backpack, Zip Around Wallet, Convertible Backpack and Tote Bag, and a Krusty Krab-inspired Crossbody Bag. Noreen Seabrook Handmade Krabby Patty Custom Rug : Crafted with the meticulous attention to detail by Noreen Seabrook master weavers, this luxury rug is handmade to order in the style of Tibetan weaving, and is perfect in any SpongeBob superfan's space.

: Crafted with the meticulous attention to detail by master weavers, this luxury rug is handmade to order in the style of Tibetan weaving, and is perfect in any superfan's space. FYE SpongeBob Collection : FYE will launch a collection of unique snacks and drinks inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants in June, including a chocolate bar, refreshing pineapple seltzer, dill pickle aioli and pineapple habanero sauce. Exclusive artist series apparel and accessories will be available here.

: FYE will launch a collection of unique snacks and drinks inspired by in June, including a chocolate bar, refreshing pineapple seltzer, dill pickle aioli and pineapple habanero sauce. Exclusive artist series apparel and accessories will be available here. German Retail Sustainability Campaign: SpongeBob SquarePants is the face of local retailer Müller's sustainability campaign in Germany , Switzerland and Austria to celebrate World Ocean Day. Now to June 30 , Müller and MBRC will collect a plastic bottle for every toy purchased at a Müller retail store, and Müller locations.

Digital

Creator Consultant, SpongeBob TikTok: Nickelodeon is diving deep into the heart of Bikini Bottom to recruit a bubbly, creative, and meme-savvy social media creator to work on the SpongeBob SquarePants ' TikTok account. Those interested in making a splash can apply to the opportunity here.

Nickelodeon is diving deep into the heart of Bikini Bottom to recruit a bubbly, creative, and meme-savvy social media creator to work on the ' TikTok account. Those interested in making a splash can apply to the opportunity here. SpongeBob Simulator on Roblox : Nickelodeon and Gamefam team up to kick start an epic multiweek ( June 21 – July 18 ) SpongeBob 25th Anniversary event on Roblox where players will experience an unforgettable unlock in SpongeBob Simulator after completing the multigame challenge, as well as exclusive UGC rewards and Bikini Bottom buddies.

: Nickelodeon and Gamefam team up to kick start an epic multiweek ( – ) SpongeBob 25th Anniversary event on Roblox where players will experience an unforgettable unlock in SpongeBob Simulator after completing the multigame challenge, as well as exclusive UGC rewards and Bikini Bottom buddies. YouTube: All new short-form originals emerge this summer on the SpongeBob YouTube channel, including new episodes of "SpongeBob: Reimagined," "SpongeBob: IRL," and a DoodleBob YouTube Shorts series where he uses his pencil to redraw classic SpongeBob scenes starring himself as the main character.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by: Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, Senior Vice President, Celebrity, Events & Talent Relations. Guy Carrington & Kevin Hermanson of Done and Dusted serve as executive producers, with Rob Paine serving as co-executive producer. The show is directed by James Merryman.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 22 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 90 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

