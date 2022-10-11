Spongellé Expands Retail Presence Opening Second Brick & Mortar Store at the South Coast Plaza

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, 2022, Spongellé opened its second retail store at South Coast Plaza (3333 Bear Street, Costa Mesa, CA, Suite 219). Known for their Body Wash Infused Buffers® and 200+ other bath & body products, this new location will carry their popular products for sale along with new in-store experiences.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am-8pm and Sunday from 11am-7pm.

Spongelle Store in Costa Mesa

Elaine Binder, co-founder, certified perfumer and co-creator of Spongellé, has combined research, unique fragrances, and creativity in discovering new formulations and products that provide luxury experiences that fill your home with delightful aromas. These include bath and shower body buffers for men, women and children, candles, diffusers and pedi buffers. Spongellé also offers seasonal offerings for Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Fall and Halloween.

Their latest launches include:

Confection Collection Body Wash-Buffer

These decadent, creamy blends of triple whipped butter and sweet sugarcane extracts come in fun donut-shaped cleansing buffers that gently exfoliate dead skin for deliciously soft skin and nourishes with extracts of Yuzu, Edelweiss, and Vetiver for 14+ decadent showers.

Enchanted Night Halloween Boxed Flower Buffer

A Halloween "Spooky Treat" complete with a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark packaging for all the starry night feels. It is enriched with Witch Hazel extracts and autumnal notes of juicy orange, fresh pumpkin, and vanilla musk, this captivating body wash-infused buffer gently cleanses and softens skin with the glowing allure of starry nights for 14+ intoxicating showers.

Private Reserve Eau de Toilette Sprays

These portable spray bottles come in a 10ml size that travels easily and even fits in your purse. Your go-to scent to set the mood at home can now be your signature scent no matter where you go. They are available in four of the brand's favorite diffuser fragrances: Blackberry, Black Orchid, Morning Bloom, and Peony Flower.

The company has built Spongellé into a multi-branded, international manufacturing company with representatives and growing sales in virtually every major city in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With the company's intuitive market sense and on-site experience, Spongellé's proprietary infusion technology offers enhanced formulas and sophisticated, custom-blended fragrances with every product to create a beyond cleansing experience for men, women and children – all proudly made in Los Angeles.

According to CEO, Elaine Binder, "I am proud to be opening our second Spongellé retail store. Our stores offer a unique and fun experience into the world of a luxurious bathing experience that is affordable".

About Spongellé:

Spongellé LLC is a Los Angeles based company specializing in an innovative and proprietary delivery system for the personal care & consumer products industry. Spongellé's patented Body Wash Infused Buffers® are an amazing way to take care of your skin. One-of-a-kind fragrances blended with a creamy lather makes Spongellé the most luxurious bathing indulgence for your body and mind.

