Spongellé Helps the Children of Ukraine with the Launch of Sunflower Dreams Body Buffer

75% of the Sale for Each Buffer Will Go to Save the Children

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spongellé's founder and creator Elaine Binder arrived in the United States from Ukraine over 44 years ago. According to Elaine, "I was born and raised in Odessa and today, my heart is broken for the people in Ukraine." The devastation occurring now in her homeland has led to the creation of Spongellé's Sunflower Dreams Body Buffer ($20), symbolizing the National Flower of Ukraine. 75% of the sales from each buffer will go to Save the Children, an organization devoted to helping the over 200 million Ukrainian children living in the war-torn areas. Now a symbol of solidarity, the sunflower also represents happiness, hope and optimism. Resembling the sun, sunflowers remind us of the importance of love and peace.

Spongelle Sunflower Dreams Body Buffer

By purchasing this special edition buffer, you will help Save the Children provide:

$50 can provide 10 warm, cozy blankets to children affected by conflict

can provide 10 warm, cozy blankets to children affected by conflict $100 helps supply a month's worth of nutritious food to a family in crisis

helps supply a month's worth of nutritious food to a family in crisis $175 can provide five families with emergency shelter materials

Ukraine's children are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and mass displacement. Save the Children is concerned for children caught in the middle of armed conflict, forced from their homes in freezing temperatures, and exposed to injury, hunger and cold.

Your donation to Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund can help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance. Together, we can protect children in crisis.

As a thank you for helping, each purchase will also come with a FREE Sunflower Bracelet valued at $19.00.

Fragrance Notes:

Bitter Orange, Orris, Jasmine, Orange Flower, Rosewood and Vanilla Marshmallow

Pricing: $20 each from https://spongelle.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/sunflower-dreams-body-buffer

About Spongellé:

Spongellé LLC, a Los Angeles based company specializing in an innovative and proprietary delivery system for the personal care & consumer products industry. Spongellé's patented Body Wash Infused Buffers® are infused with exotic extracts, rich moisturizers, and gentle cleansers. Their Body Wash Infused Buffers® are one-of-a-kind fragrances blended with a creamy lather for the most luxurious bathing indulgence for your body and mind.

