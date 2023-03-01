Spongellé® Wins Top-Selling Supplier Award with Giftbeat

Selected by a panel of 300 independent gift store owners

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spongellé® proudly announces winning Giftbeat's Top-Seller Supplier Award. They were selected by a panel of 300 independent gift store owners being ranked as one of the top 10 selling vendors of personal care. Spongellé® was founded and entered the retail market in 2013. The Founder, Elaine Binder patented the body wash infused buffer idea in 2003. The Wild Flower Body Buffers being a top seller for the company.

Spongellé® LLC is a Los Angeles based company specializing in innovative proprietary delivery systems for the personal care & consumer products industry. As inventors of this proprietary delivery system, Spongellé's® founders have replaced your everyday bottle of body wash with a luxurious All-In-One Body Treatment infused with the finest skincare ingredients. Spongellé's® body wash infused buffer® will transform your bathing ritual into a Beyond Cleansing® experience.

Giftbeat (giftbeat.com) was founded in 1992 and is known for their unbiased, factual marketing data since its conception. They accept no advertising or sponsorships and track the top 10 vendors in 50 product categories. This chart will run in the March 2023 edition of Giftbeat which is in production now.

Contact:

Janice McCafferty

Janice McCafferty Communications

(773) 736-9034 – Direct

[email protected]

