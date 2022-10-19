Sponsors of the Future and Nail POP Launched The 'Caring for the Caregivers' Campaign to Support the Neurodivergent Community

Nail POP sponsors local caregivers' "me time" by donating award-winning portable nail art printers

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF) and Nail POP are announcing the launch of the Caring for the Caregivers campaign to support the community of caregivers looking after neurodivergent children and teens, ensuring they take time to focus on their own self-care.

SoF is dedicated to facilitating strong connections between local communities and businesses like Nail POP by providing opportunities to participate in local campaigns like this. "Nail POP is happy to connect people with their life experiences and is thrilled to be a part of this movement. It is extremely important that caregivers get the attention and support they require to make them feel good and appreciated. We are proud to support SoF's mission to help local caregivers and the neurodivergent community." said Leo Yang, Managing Director of Nail POP.

"SoF is excited to work with Nail POP to help support the 'me-time' campaign for caregivers that spend countless hours looking after their loved ones but neglect caring for themselves. We believe that Nail POP, through its sponsorship and donations, can provide emotional connections with family, friends, and the community that is aligned with SoF's mission. Together, we are happy to provide an opportunity to sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself and each other through a fun, portable experience anytime and anywhere," said Lauren Cheng, Head of Community Relations, SoF.

Cheng added, "This is also a great way for community and businesses to create a bigger impact and participate in a widespread movement to educate the world about building emotional connections with the neurodivergent communities. SoF has a mission of inclusivity and provides programs and ecosystems for the neurodiverse communities." Through this campaign, SoF aims to bridge the gap between separate entities that are meant to work together by providing ways to develop ecosystems that facilitate strong connections and partnerships between businesses and local communities. This includes individuals with challenges, their caregivers, educators, doctors, parents, local stakeholders, and more.

If you are a caregiver or a company, school, or organization that wishes to participate in this movement, click here . For donations and other fundraising opportunities, visit our website .

About Nail POP

Nail POP is part of DS Global , a company that develops and manufactures portable photo printers, beauty devices, and more that connect people with their life experiences. Nail POP is a CES Innovation award-winning portable nail art printer. It is compact, making it easy to take on the go and helping the community connect anytime, anywhere. The Nail POP printer uses an FDA-compliant nail sticker cartridge which is durable, water-resistant, and safe for children and adults. Nail POP is a proud sponsor of the 'Caring for the Caregivers' campaign.

About Sponsors of the Future (SoF)

SoF is a non-profit organization that creates programming to empower neurodivergent children and teenagers to live independent lives. SoF bridges the gap between separate entities meant to work together. For more information on the Caring for the Caregivers Campaign, click here.

Visit sponsorsofthefuture.org.

