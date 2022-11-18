First fundraising workout class for the mission of life skill education in RI

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF), a non-profit organization that creates programming for the neurodivergent communities, and a Science-Backed group workout organization Orangetheory will be hosting the first "Caring for the Caregivers" fundraising workout class on Dec. 3 at the East Greenwich Orangetheory location in R.I. This event will help create life-skill educational programs for the local RI-based neurodivergent community. SoF is dedicated to working with communities and businesses to create a more significant impact and participate in a widespread movement to educate the world about building emotional connections with neurodivergent communities.

Sponsors of the Future and Orangetheory® Fitness to Host “Caring for the Caregivers”

"The young adults I work with benefited greatly from having classes or courses and just the opportunities to sharpen executive function skills and other practical skills to get them in the workforce," said Lauren Cheng, SoF Head of Community Relations. "We are hopeful we can create strong programs for our kids in R.I. with everyone's support." Neurodivergent workers face higher unemployment rates than any other disability , as high as 80%. Life skill programs are crucial for the neurodivergent community to support themselves and gain independence.

"Orangetheory is proud to be part of this campaign to benefit local communities. Orangetheory is committed to encouraging, facilitating, and upholding an environment centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This will be a great event for everyone to attend with a strong mission in mind," said Brittney Scott, Studio Manager & Head Coach at the East Greenwich Orangetheory.

The first hour of this event will focus on the fitness course, and the last half hour will focus on giveaways that SoF and its sponsors provide.

The first ten registrations to attend can win giveaways of over $500 from SoF sponsors like K-beauty leading brands Dr. Jart, Dermafirm, and Nail POP, a fun nail art printer and a great self-care tool to build friendships with loved ones. The class will be held from 12 - 1:30 PM at 1191 Division Street, East Greenwich, Rhode Island 02818. Click here to register.

About Sponsors of the Future (SoF)

Sponsors of the Future (SoF) is a non-profit organization that creates programming to empower neurodivergent children and teens to live independent lives. SoF's mission is to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community through education, advocacy, and inclusion. SoF bridges the gap between stakeholders meant to work together to fulfill communities' unmet needs.

About Orangetheory®

Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory® has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,450 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit orangetheory.com for more information.

