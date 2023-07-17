Sponsors of the Future Leads Global Inclusivity Mission with First Annual Fundraiser In Rhode Island

SoF maximizes local efforts to impact global inclusion by bridging the gap with real-world applications and educational speaker series

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing an ecosystem that leads the voice of global inclusion and diversity for the neurodivergent community, from schools to workplace—announced that they will host their first Annual Fundraiser on July 28th, at Safehouse in EG, RI. In conjunction with the event, SoF is launching its 1st educational program, 'Life Skills Boot Camp ', consisting of learning real-world applications on July 27th. Local sponsors such as BankNewport , Healthtrax , and Dave's Fresh Marketplace will participate to teach kids (10 – 15 years) about the importance of good decision-making when dealing with their finances, nutrition, and health.

"As an educator and a business professional, I have always tried to bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world. I am very passionate about creating the same bridge for our kids with different abilities as the current programs have limitations and are not as inclusive. This is why I co-founded SoF. There are many companies and professionals who strongly believe in inclusivity and want to do something about it," said Co-Founder of SoF Suzy Im, who's been a Marketing Faculty at Emerson College for the last 20 years while leading BDMT Global, a Boston-based award-winning Business Development and Marketing firm working with global companies. "In partnership with businesses, we help growing children learn the skills they need to be confident and successful individuals while working with others.

"At the fundraiser, SoF will announce a speaker series on career development, guardianship, financial planning, and other topics to guide families and caregivers through their kids' transitional stages."

"All proceeds help create more programs while reinforcing the importance of inclusivity for all, not just within neurodivergent communities. We aim to maximize our local efforts to effect large-scale change. Global inclusivity starts with our communities," says Aditi Maheshwari, Head of Sponsorship of SoF.

