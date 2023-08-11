Sponsors of the Future (SoF) Selected to be Featured in the GoodToday Campaign

News provided by

Sponsors of the Future

11 Aug, 2023, 08:49 ET

Local nonprofit making headway toward its mission of global inclusion.

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF), a local organization with a mission to become the global voice of inclusion by bridging the gap with real-world applications, announced today that it will be featured in GoodToday's 'Disability Independence' campaign on 8/23. GoodToday is a nonprofit organization changing workplace giving across the globe. To support this campaign click here. Every dollar raised will be matched by the corporate sponsors.

Continue Reading
Sponsors of the Future
Sponsors of the Future

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to participate as we are forging ahead towards our mission of becoming the global voice of inclusion," said Jake Lee, Co-Founder & President of SoF. "Our recent outcome from the first inclusive practical program and fundraiser that allowed local and global sponsors to come together is evident. We hope to continue on this trajectory locally and globally," continued Lee. 

"We're grateful to our community for suggesting and supporting a powerful cause and very excited to feature Sponsors of the Future. We truly appreciate their incredible work," says Robin Wolfe. Head of Operations of GoodToday.

SoF kicked off its first Life Skills Boot Camp program in July supported by local businesses such as Dave's Fresh Marketplace, BankNewport, and Healthtrax Fitness, as well as global healthcare companies like Orange Biomed, to teach kids of varying abilities critical life skills.  BDMT Global, a company that is the frontrunner for SoF to bridge the gap between global business and the local community led the inclusivity movement. Many other sponsors joined in to create a greater impact. Read more about how you can participate here.

About Sponsors of the Future (SoF)
SoF provides strong connections between local communities and businesses to create a more significant impact in neurodivergent communities. SoF creates community programs for all with the mission to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community and others, through education, advocacy, and inclusion for a brighter, independent future,

About GoodToday
GoodToday is a nonprofit platform charity program making giving easy and meaningful for corporate teams and individuals. They have a community of more than 15,000 members and have directed more than $1.4 million to nonprofits.

Media Contact:
Aditi Maheshwari
415-802-4230
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sponsors of the Future

Also from this source

Sponsors of the Future Leads Global Inclusivity Mission with First Annual Fundraiser In Rhode Island

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.