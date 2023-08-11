Sponsors of the Future (SoF) Selected to be Featured in the GoodToday Campaign

Local nonprofit making headway toward its mission of global inclusion.

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF), a local organization with a mission to become the global voice of inclusion by bridging the gap with real-world applications, announced today that it will be featured in GoodToday's 'Disability Independence' campaign on 8/23. GoodToday is a nonprofit organization changing workplace giving across the globe. To support this campaign click here . Every dollar raised will be matched by the corporate sponsors.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to participate as we are forging ahead towards our mission of becoming the global voice of inclusion," said Jake Lee, Co-Founder & President of SoF. "Our recent outcome from the first inclusive practical program and fundraiser that allowed local and global sponsors to come together is evident. We hope to continue on this trajectory locally and globally," continued Lee.

"We're grateful to our community for suggesting and supporting a powerful cause and very excited to feature Sponsors of the Future. We truly appreciate their incredible work," says Robin Wolfe. Head of Operations of GoodToday.

SoF kicked off its first Life Skills Boot Camp program in July supported by local businesses such as Dave's Fresh Marketplace , BankNewport , and Healthtrax Fitness , as well as global healthcare companies like Orange Biomed, to teach kids of varying abilities critical life skills. BDMT Global , a company that is the frontrunner for SoF to bridge the gap between global business and the local community led the inclusivity movement. Many other sponsors joined in to create a greater impact. Read more about how you can participate here.

SoF provides strong connections between local communities and businesses to create a more significant impact in neurodivergent communities. SoF creates community programs for all with the mission to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community and others, through education, advocacy, and inclusion for a brighter, independent future,

GoodToday is a nonprofit platform charity program making giving easy and meaningful for corporate teams and individuals. They have a community of more than 15,000 members and have directed more than $1.4 million to nonprofits.

