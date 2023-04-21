SPONSORSHIP DEADLINE APRIL 25 FOR GOLF OUTING SUPPORTING YOUNG WOMEN SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ABUSE IN METRO DETROIT

DETROIT, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The We R.U.L.E. benefit golf outing is a special opportunity to support young women in Metro Detroit on their journeys of healing from sexual abuse, rape and broken relationships. The second annual event is now seeking sponsors for their yearly fundraiser on June 23, 2023, at Taylor Meadows Golf Club in Taylor, MI.

Founded in 2018, We R.U.L.E., a 501(c)3 Metro Detroit-based nonprofit, is a transformative mental health curriculum and community outreach program. Through artistic expression, it encourages young women survivors in grades 7 through 12 to embrace respect, unity, love and empowerment for themselves and one another.

Sponsors of the golf outing benefiting We R.U.L.E. will enjoy 18-holes with a team cart and continental breakfast. Dinner and an open bar are also included as part of the sponsorship package. The deadline for sponsor registration is Tuesday, April 25. Please reach out to [email protected] or (313) 300-9973 for registration information.

We R.U.L.E. executive director and clinical psychologist Dr. Carol Van Dyke developed an early interest in empowering young women while working as a counselor aid for at-risk youth. "It is vital to focus on the awareness, education, and prevention of sexual violence against young women," Dr. Van Dyke said of the program mission as well as the opportunity to raise awareness through the benefit golf outing.

To become a sponsor of the We R.U.L.E. benefit golf outing, please register by Friday, April 25 at 313 300-9973 or [email protected].

We R.U.L.E strives to bring awareness and provide education on sexual abuse, rape, and broken relationships by way of a mental health school curriculum and community outreach. The 501(c)3 Metro Detroit-based nonprofit strives to improve the mental health and emotional wellness of survivors by using the arts to build connections, cultivate self-esteem, inspire confidence, improve life skills and social development, and develop communities of sisterhood.

