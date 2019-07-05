Sponsorship Made Simple for Personal, College, Sports, Community Events etc.

IRVINE, Calif., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spony is a revolutionary tool that makes sponsorships simple. It is a free, location-based mobile app that makes the process of sponsoring and finding a sponsor extremely simple and faster. Any user can post a request for a sponsorship and connect with potential sponsors in a matter of minutes and anyone can become a sponsor with just one tap on their phone.

You can post events and sponsorship requests in minutes.Sponsors can connect to event owners with just a tap on their phone. Sponsorship made Simple for Personal, College, Sports, Community, Charity Events etc.

Sponsorship is one of the most effective and fastest growing forms of marketing and advertising, however, they have their own practical challenges. As of yet, there's no easy way for individuals or small organizations to quickly request sponsorship for their events. On the other hand, there's also isn't an easy way for small business owners to discover local events that are looking for sponsorships and are willing to promote products/services in exchange.

Understanding that some of the main problem's businesses face lies in localized advertising and marketing, any solution that saves time and money while effectively helping business owners connect with prospective customers will always be in high demand, this is where Spony comes in.

Spony helps any individual or organization of any size to request and receive sponsorships in exchange for advertisements and promotion. This, in turn, allows small businesses to fund affordable, hyper-local marketing and advertising campaigns.

Today, the Spony mobile app has launched in several countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia and the UK. Spony's mission is to make sponsorship super easy to everyone.

"If you need help with your personal event, college event, workplace function, family gatherings, or any other activity, Spony is here for you! We provide a platform that quickly connects you with small business owners who help provide, food, cash, goodies, or beverages, and much more in exchange for advertising their business! Spony is free to use and has no limits for what kind of event you can request help with, and it requires no previous experience or qualifications!" – Founder, Spony.

Spony's Key Features:

A simple Sponsorship platform open to everyone and every event.

Connects event owners with interested nearby business owners for sponsorship.

Helps event owners quickly share sponsorship requests with any one with few taps on their phone.

Safe and convenient in-app chat to discuss deals in minutes.

All Events, Simple Sponsorships, Great Benefits - No minimum or maximum size for events or sponsorships. Events can be as small as a wedding, birthday, prom, charity events, etc. The request for sponsorship can be something as small and as simple as food, water bottles, travel accommodations/plane tickets, or just coffee!

Speed - Event owners and sponsors are connected in minutes.

Real-time connections - Spony provides an in-app chat accompanied by instant notifications in order to keep our users connected 24/7.

Intuitive, user-friendly design - Our app is designed so that it doesn't require any special skills from the user. Anyone can use Spony without prior experience with sponsorships.

Save money & time - Event owners can cut costs by requesting sponsorships and their sponsors can save money on their advertising budget.

Spony is currently present in 16 countries. We aim to expand our presence to help more businesses reach their target audience.

