SponsorUnited Celebrates Five Years with Reimagined Logo and Website

News provided by

SponsorUnited

01 Aug, 2023, 07:34 ET

Rebrand represents SponsorUnited's commitment to continued innovation and growth

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform tracking 1.1 million sponsorships and endorsements for 250,000 brands and properties across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, today announced the unveiling of its new website and logo, welcoming in the newest iteration of its brand. 

Originating in the sports industry in 2018, SponsorUnited's new logo and brand image encompasses its expansion beyond the sports world, to entertainment, media, and talent. The melding together of the S and the U in the logo is emblematic of the numerous partnerships that have been formed over the years. The reimagined SponsorUnited website boasts a modern, bold, and user-friendly interface and emphasizes engaging content, streamlined browsing and navigation, and enhanced responsiveness across all devices for users.

Key features on the new website include:

  • Engaging content: Discover valuable resources, inspiring stories, and the latest data and insights in a captivating format.
  • Streamlined navigation: Finding information and browsing SponsorUnited's offerings will be easier.
  • Enhanced responsiveness: SponsorUnited's website adapts seamlessly to all devices, ensuring a consistent experience for all users. 

"We are thrilled to announce a momentous milestone in our journey as we unveil our new logo and redesigned website," said Bob Lynch, Founder & CEO, SponsorUnited. "As SponsorUnited continues to grow and evolve, we wanted to reimagine the brand in a way that's representative of our roots and reflective of where we're headed. We have always believed in the power of innovation and progress at SponsorUnited, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter of our brand's story."  

About SponsorUnited
Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 250,000 brands, 1.1 million deals, and 10 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

To learn more about SponsorUnited and how the platform is powering stronger partnerships for brands, rights holders, agencies, and talent, visit: https://sponsorunited.com/

Media Contact
Lisa Brown: [email protected]

SOURCE SponsorUnited

