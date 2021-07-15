SponsorUnited Releases 2020-2021 NBA Marketing & Partnerships Annual Report. Tweet this

, the leading partnership data platform for sports & entertainment, released its NBA Marketing & Partnerships annual report for the 2020-21 season.

Key Highlights of The Report Include:

Estimated team revenues across top five categories in the NBA are: Finance ( $121 .3MM), Technology ( $81 .6MM), Healthcare ( $67 .3MM), Telecom ( $56 .1MM), and Auto Manufacturer ( $39 .2MM).

.3MM), Technology ( .6MM), Healthcare ( .3MM), Telecom ( .1MM), and Auto Manufacturer ( .2MM). SponsorUnited estimates the top three teams in terms of sponsorship revenue are the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Social followers of NBA Teams grew 4.7% during the season, up to 496MM, while followers of players grew 4.9% up to 768MM.

The most searched brands by NBA teams to partner with this season were Hyperice, GoPuff, Therabody, DoorDash, Crypto.com, Betway, Coinbase, Indeed, DraftKings and Whoop.

LeBron James , Trae Young , and Damian Lillard rank first, second, third in NBA player endorsement deals.

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the market leader in sponsorship technology. The platform finds, tracks, measures, reports and facilitates all sports and entertainment partnership deals. Its comprehensive database and on-demand research team keeps sponsorship buyers and sellers up to date with the latest news, real-time metrics, insights, estimated spending, contact information and brand intelligence to enable properties, brands and advertisers to reach their partnership goals.

