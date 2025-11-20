SPOOGE, the Bold Suncare Brand, launches Face Shots; The Mountain SPF Built for the Slopes

RENO, Nev., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOOGE, the high-performance, dermatologist-developed suncare brand, introduces its latest launch: Face Shots— a high-altitude, mineral all-screen with ceramides, designed for skiers, snowboarders, and alpine thrill-seekers who live for snow days, long chairlift rides. Inspired by the moment powder flies in your face—pure snow day bliss—the name reflects the mountain lifestyle it was built for.

Face Shots Full Size and Mini Kit

More than just sunscreen, Face Shots is an all-screen— offering broad spectrum SPF 30 face and body protection that hydrates, soothes, and shields skin from the harshest mountain elements. Dermatologist-developed and tested on skiers, this mineral formula is built to stand up to snow, sweat, and wind– from first chair to last call.

"We designed Face Shots to work as hard as the people who wear it," says Dr. Whitney Hovenic, double board-certified dermatologist and SPOOGE co-founder. "Most sunscreens aren't made for altitude, wind, and cold weather. This one is. It's the mountain SPF that keeps your skin protected without compromising feel or finish, and a reminder that SPF isn't just for summer—it's essential year-round."

Developed at elevation and powered by 22% zinc oxide, Face Shots is infused with a lineup of skin-first ingredients that go beyond protection:

Ceramides to moisturize and shield

Edelweiss Extract to protect and soothe

Raspberry Seed Oil to hydrate and provide antioxidant defense

Vitamin E to calm and condition

Water resistant for 80 minutes, Face Shots is reef-safe, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, phthalates, and harsh chemicals. The lightweight formula blends seamlessly into most skin tones and features a clean, fresh scent- no chalky mess or greasy residue.

The launch includes both a full-size option and the new Face Shots To-Go Kit, featuring three 0.5 oz travel minis—perfect for reapplying on the chairlift, in the trees, or après.

Olympic skier Travis Ganong knows firsthand the importance of skin protection on the slopes. After being diagnosed with melanoma on his face, Travis teamed up with SPOOGE to raise awareness in the snow sports community, encouraging athletes to start using protection earlier and keep chasing what they love.

"As a U.S. Ski Team alum and two-time Olympian, I've spent my life chasing winter—and at 37 I was diagnosed with melanoma on my cheek, a stark wake-up call," says Ganong. "That's why launching Face Shots with SPOOGE is so meaningful to me—it's about protecting the community I love. This sunscreen was designed with skiers and mountain people in mind, and I'm proud to help create something that makes it easier for all of us to enjoy the outdoors safely."

With melanoma rates rising, especially among younger outdoor enthusiasts, SPOOGE is on a mission to shift SPF from an afterthought to daily ritual- no matter the season. Designed to feel good and wear well, Face Shots is SPF without compromise.

Face Shots is now available to shop at SPOOGE.co.

About SPOOGE

SPOOGE is your new favorite habit-forming SPF— designed for all day wear, all weather, and all seasons. SPOOGE develops products that are skincare-first, mineral-based, dermatologist-developed, and high-performance so you never want to go without protection. For more, visit www.spooge.co.

