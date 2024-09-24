SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween just got a lot more fun with the return of the Spooky Light Show, a brand-new way for families to celebrate the spooky season without the terrifying frights! Opening on October 4th and running through the entire month of October, this exciting drive-thru event transforms ordinary nights into dazzling displays of lights synced to your favorite Halloween music—perfect for kids and adults alike.

Spooky Light Show Offers Family-Friendly Halloween Fun with Twinkling Lights, Not Terrifying Frights! Post this Here is a sneak peek at the new Spooky Light Show.

Spooky Light Show promises to deliver Halloween thrills without the horror. Ditch the haunted houses and scary witches, and come experience the magic of thousands of twinkling lights that dance in time to festive tunes, all from the comfort of your car. With a price of only $30 per car, it's affordable fun Halloween entertainment that everyone in the family can enjoy together!

"When the farm shuts down after dark, the Spooky Light Show comes alive!" said Maddie Saunders, Chief Spooky Planner. "We wanted to create a family-friendly tradition where guests can embrace the spirit of Halloween in a fun, exciting, and safe environment. It's perfect for parents who want to give their kids a memorable experience without the nightmares."

What to Expect:

A spectacular light show synchronized to Halloween music 🎶

synchronized to Halloween music 🎶 Safe, family-friendly entertainment 👻

entertainment 👻 Convenient drive-thru experience—stay in your car! 🚗

Perfect for all ages, with fun visuals including pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts, and more!

As the sun sets and the farm quiets down, the Spooky Light Show is just beginning. Don't miss out on this brand-new tradition of spooky lights and festive fun. The show runs every night starting October 4th, so gather the family, hop in the car, and prepare to make lasting Halloween memories.

Event Details:

Opening Night: October 4th, 2024

Duration: October 4, 2024 - Oct. 31, 2024

- Tickets: Available online at www.spookylightshow.com or in-person at the venue locations.

Visitors can experience the immersive holiday light experience at:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT Bastian Agricultural Center 11161 2200 W, South Jordan, UT 84095 FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO Water World Family Water Park 8800 N Pecos St Federal Heights, CO 80260

For more information, tickets, and updates, visit www.spookylightshow.com or follow us on social media @SpookyDriveThru.

About Spooky Light Show:

Spooky Light Show is a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience designed for families seeking fun, light-hearted entertainment. With synchronized music and dazzling light displays, it brings Halloween to life in a way that everyone can enjoy. This new light show is presented by the creators of Christmas in Color. ( www.christmasincolor.net )

SOURCE Spooky Light Show