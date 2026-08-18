SPOOKY SEASON AWAKENS FOR 2026 AS MORE THAN 1,550 SPIRIT HALLOWEEN STORES COME TO LIFE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

As locations open across the U.S. and Canada, Spirit welcomes scare-seekers to Camp Harbor Lake, the iconic Halloween retailer's new eerie, campy 2026 in-store experience.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Harbor Lake is officially accepting new campers as Spirit Halloween opens its doors for the 2026 season. On the heels of Spirit's biggest flagship grand opening event ever, the brand's iconic orange banners are returning to communities across North America as more than 1,550 store locations open and welcome Halloween fans back for another year of thrills and chills. From trending costumes inspired by fan-favorite franchises to yard-haunting animatronics featuring iconic horror legends like Michael Myers and all-new monsters, fans can find everything they need to start spooky season off right.

Spirit Halloween

"Our fans count down the days until Jack the Reaper appears and our doors open. We're thrilled to officially welcome them to Camp Harbor Lake for the 2026 season," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "For many Halloween fans, visiting Spirit has become an annual tradition and the unofficial start of the season. We take great pride in being part of that tradition, while continuing to create new reasons to be surprised each year. From our immersive in store experience and industry-leading animatronics to exclusive costumes and one-of-a-kind décor, there's something for every Halloween fan to discover."

EXPLORE THE CAMPGROUNDS AT SELECT STORES

This year, Spirit is transforming select store locations into Camp Harbor Lake, inspired by campfire tales and 80s horror. For those visiting participating stores, brave souls can explore the abandoned cabin and face creatures like the Trash Bandit, Willow Witch, Whirling Wendy, Crackles, and more unforgettable animatronics lurking around every corner.

GEAR UP WITH COSTUMES & DECOR

Every camper needs the right gear to support their fandom, whether it's Spiderman, Toy Story, Fortnite, their favorite horror franchise or classics like Greek Mythology. Guests can stock up on Spirit's most sought-after costumes, exclusive collectibles, and haunting home décor.

SPIRIT OF CHILDREN

As stores open nationwide, Spirit is marking the 20th anniversary of Spirit of Children, a fundraising campaign dedicated to making hospitals less scary for pediatric patients and their families. To celebrate two decades of impact, Spirit aims to conjure a historic $20 million in donations this year, with 100% of the proceeds directly supporting Child Life departments at over 160 partner hospitals across North America. Having raised over $164 million to date to support therapeutic programs, sensory spaces, emergency room services, and Halloween celebrations, Spirit invites shoppers to join the cause by donating in-store to ring the brand's iconic purple cowbell or giving online at SpiritHalloween.com.



SPIRIT HALLOWEEN IS NOW OPEN

The countdown is over and spooky season has officially arrived. Spirit Halloween is now welcoming fans at 1,550+ locations across North America. Find your nearest store, or summon Halloween anytime, anywhere at SpiritHalloween.com. Follow @SpiritHalloween on Instagram to see what other horrors are waiting in the woods.

About Spirit

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With over 1,550 seasonal locations across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

SOURCE Spirit Halloween