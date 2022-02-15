Spool Adds Powerhouse Communication Veterans to Leadership Team, Expanding Corporate Affairs Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spool Marketing and Communications, the fastest-growing people-first PR agency, announced today the expansion of its corporate affairs practice with the addition of two industry leaders to support the agency's rapid growth and clients' needs.

CPG- and retail-industry expert and corporate communications professional, Sarah Sheehan, joined the company this month as a Senior Vice President and Casey Swanson joined the company in November 2021 as a Vice President. Both Sheehan and Swanson will lead the company's corporate practice and capabilities, managing multiple teams and driving key business initiatives and results.

Sheehan and Swanson will oversee and continue expanding existing corporate affairs capabilities, which include: media relations, strategy and narrative, executive positioning and thought leadership, CSR and social impact, issues management and public affairs, and internal communications and employee engagement. This expertise will impact account work for partners such as The General Insurance, Fresh Thyme Market, Full Circle Brands, Bicycle Playing Cards and more.

"Sarah and Casey are incredible additions to our team, to our clients and to supporting the ambitious growth goals we have in place for this year and beyond," said Catherine Merritt, CEO of Spool Marketing and Communications. "Their years of experience in the industry and passions for building authentic relationships with both employees and clients will be tremendous assets to Spool."

Sheehan spent over eight years as a leader at Ketchum, serving most recently as an SVP in the retail sector, where she led corporate reputation work for a leading retail brand, as well as brand marketing communications for General Mills and Whirlpool. Prior to Ketchum, Sheehan spent nearly a decade at Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, fine-tuning her concentration on corporate and brand reputation marketing and study of client service. Sheehan is a graduate of Indiana University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and grew her passion for writing and storytelling.

Swanson spent over seven years at ICF Next (formerly known as Olson Engage) with previous employment roles at Allison+Partners and Motion PR prior to joining Spool. During her tenure at ICF Next, Swanson supported a number of CPG and Fortune 500 companies through mergers and integrations, including Mars (Wrigley), PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz, developing thoughtful communications strategies to reach key stakeholders, drive visibility and support employee engagement. Swanson holds a Bachelor's degree from University of Dayton and began her career supporting some of Chicago's scrappiest startups.

Since its launch three years ago, Spool has seen massive growth and was named by PRovoke Media as the fastest-growing agency, globally, in 2021 with 173% year-over-year growth. Additionally, Spool was included as part of PRNews Top 100 Agency Elite in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded as a finalist for New PR Agencies of the Year from PRovoke Media. This year Spool was shortlisted for two 2022 Sabre Awards categories — Best Agency Disruptors and Innovator of the Year. To learn more about Spool Marketing and Communications, visit www.spoolmarketing.com.

About Spool Marketing and Communications

Spool Marketing and Communications is the people-first, fastest growing PR agency globally founded by a cohort of media and agency expats in 2018 and was launched with the belief in a new agency model for today's companies and brands. With a startup hustle and traditional agency pedigree, Spool delivers strategic, integrated, high-impact marketing campaigns that drive maximum growth and scale for clients through a new, efficient agency model. Spool's vision is to be the leading people-first agency for both employees and clients, with the shared values of growing and investing in the brands and companies that make our homes, communities, and planet better for all.

