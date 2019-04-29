Spool Expands Leadership Team to Keep Pace with Exponential Growth

EVANSTON, Ill., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spool Marketing and Communications announces the addition of six new leaders as part of the agency's growing client services, creative and strategy teams. Judy Faulkner Krause and Susan Bertocchi join Spool as co-chief creative leads, with Carolyn Samuel, Karen Kaiser and Helene Rosenblum as the leads of global, consumer and digital strategy, respectively, and Marie Pavlich as the agency's head of client services and operations.

Judy Faulkner Krause (based in Chicago ) was most recently Executive Creative Director at Suite Partners, where she specialized in experiential marketing and earned multiple Emmy nominations for copywriting, songwriting and directing. Previously, Faulkner Krause worked at Leo Burnett as a Vice President/Creative Director where she developed award-winning work for accounts including Kellogg's, Keebler, Starkist, Hallmark, 7up and McDonalds.

Susan Bertocchi (based in Chicago ) was a founding member and Group Creative Director at Element 79 and most recently a Senior Creative Director at MARC USA . Bertocchi has created and overseen work for clients including Frito-Lay, Quaker brands, Kleenex, Sara Lee , Tropicana, Kraft, SC Johnson, Target and Walgreens.

Carolyn Samuel (based in New York City ) most recently served as Global Client Engagement Director at MSL where she led the agency's P&G account, winning a Cannes Grand Prix Lion for the #likeagirl campaign. Throughout her career, Samuel has worked on and run accounts for clients including Pepsi Co, Kellogg's, American Express, Merck and Marriott.

Karen Kaiser (based in Chicago ) has developed and lead in-house customer insights, marketing planning and channel marketing functions at Bridgestone, LP Building Products and Accenture. In addition to creating marketing and brand strategies for numerous technology start-ups, Kaiser has consulted with brands such as Expert Tire, Chamberlain, Cooper Lighting, Farm Rich, Hunter Fan and Nature's Own.

Helene Rosenblum (based in Chicago ) is an agency veteran, with recent roles as Senior Vice President at Digitas and previously as Senior Vice President/Group Account Director at Draft/FCB and Leo Burnett. Rosenblum has collaborated with Fortune 100 brands and companies, including Delta, Anthem Healthcare and State Farm, on data-centric marketing strategies, omni channel strategies, CRM and brand development.

Marie Pavlich (based in Los Angeles ) is an award-winning marketer who has worked in client services and strategy at several agencies and production companies, most recently as an Account Director at 360i and Director of Development at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Pavlich has worked on a diverse roster of clients, including Oscar Meyer , CoffeeMate, Skinny Cow, Dreamworks, Disney and LEGO, where she has led and collaborated on programs that earned several awards, including Clios, Lions, Effies and IACs.

"There's never been more content, stories and ads in the world than there is today, which means ideas need to stand out to break through the clutter," says Catherine Merritt, CEO of Spool. "Bringing on these new leaders and their caliber of creativity and strategy positions our agency to continue growing at a fast pace while delivering exceptional results to our clients."

Since its launch seven months ago, Spool has seen significant growth each month, focusing new business efforts on high-growth, early-stage companies and expanding its cannabis practice. Clients include Morgan Li, Culver's, dosist, Baby Einstein and Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate.

