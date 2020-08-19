Spool Marketing and Communications Named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 List

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based full-service public relations and marketing agency, Spool Marketing and Communications, announces that it has been named to PRNEWS' 2020 Agency Elite Top 100 List. PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 recognizes the top communications, marketing, and digital agencies across the country whose work over the past year showcased unparalleled strategic insight and creative solutions.

Spool Marketing and Communications

Founded in 2018, Spool is a cohort of industry-proven strategists, creatives, brand builders and communicators who aim to do great work and find new ways to get there based on what has and hasn't worked in other industries. These changemakers make up the building blocks of Spool, an integrated agency with industry leadership and start up hustle.

Spool is designed to partner with modern day companies and deliver solutions for growth and engagement. With a client roster of leading food, CPG, grocery, and cannabis brands, Spool has grown at a tremendous clip almost exclusively through word-of-mouth from the great work delivered. Spool is a model unlike any other, one that is not hindered by overhead restraints and inflexibility, but instead caters to the strengths and insights of its teams. Thus, allowing its members to fully immerse themselves in client details.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 List," says Catherine Merritt, Chief Executive Officer of Spool Marketing and Communications. "When I set out to launch Spool, I was driven by the belief that the world doesn't need another agency, but it does need a new type of agency. We have had an underdog and scrappy mentality from day one, and I am incredibly proud of my team and the growth and success we have achieved over the past two years."

In the last year alone, Spool was named AOR for Egglife Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Planterra Foods and OZO Brand. After partnering together for a successful launch, Planterra Foods, a new, groundbreaking plant-based protein start-up, hired Spool as it's earned engagement and PR AOR. After a successful short-term contract with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in March to help navigate amidst the changing environment, the grocery chain has retained Spool as its ongoing PR agency of record.

About Spool Marketing and Communications

Founded by a cohort of media and agency ex-pats, Spool believes a new agency model is needed for today's companies and brands. So they set out to build it themselves. A new way forward for clients, brands and marketers alike requires a new way of thinking. Spool offers the full-service experience and years of expertise in media, PR and traditional creative without the overhead cost of a bulky agency. Spool's headquarters is based in Evanston, Illinois. Learn more at Spoolmarketing.com .

Media Contact:

Tara Coyle

[email protected]

847.987.0379

SOURCE Spool Marketing and Communications

Related Links

https://www.spoolmarketing.com/

