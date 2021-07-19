SpoonfulONE Announces Nationwide Launch In Target, Making Multi-Allergen Feeding More Accessible

SpoonfulONE was developed by globally renowned pediatric allergist, Dr. Kari Nadeau in response to an alarming increase in food allergy rates. Over the past decade, there has been a doubling in food allergies over the previous generation, with nearly 6 million children who have developed a food allergy.

Since launching in 2017, SpoonfulONE products have experienced significant growth as consumers have adjusted to new American Academy of Pediatrics and USDA feeding guidelines that endorse allergen introduction around 4-6 months of age. Recommended by more than 3,000 pediatricians, SpoonfulONE offers a smart, convenient approach for multi-allergen feeding. Each product contains a patented and precise formula of the 16 foods commonly associated with over 90% of food allergies.

The brand looks to make early introduction even more convenient for parents by launching in brick and mortar to support safe and routine feeding. SpoonfulONE will be available at select Target stores including markets like Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, and many others as well as online at Target.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with Target to make SpoonfulONE more accessible. Our vision is to help more than 1 million children by 2030. Target will help us make this goal a reality," said SpoonfulONE CEO, Greg Shewchuk. "This is not just about bringing PBJs back to schools. It's about saving lives and keeping children healthy. We want families to enjoy the points of connection and moments of joy that food offers. Target understands the importance of this. They also recognize that parents have growing concerns around infant nutrition and are adapting to accommodate these new demands. This is the perfect partnership for us as we launch into retail."

In addition to Target, SpoonfulONE products are currently available in several retail channels, including SpoonfulONE.com and Amazon.com. For more information on SpoonfulONE, the latest feeding guidelines, research, and a Target store locator, please visit SpoonfulONE.com .

About SpoonfulONE: SpoonfulONE is a revolutionary, science-backed line of nutritional products that makes food allergen introduction & maintenance safe and easy. Each serving of pediatrician recommended SpoonfulONE includes the foods commonly associated with over 90% of food allergies. SpoonfulONE was invented by Before Brands and globally renowned pediatric allergist, Dr. Kari Nadeau, who also directs the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University's School of Medicine. The company headquarters in Menlo Park, CA, and has been backed since inception by Gurnet Point Capital along with a consortium of families from the food allergy community. In 2019, a global partnership was formed with Nestlé Health Science in which Nestlé acquired the non-U.S. rights to commercialize SpoonfulONE around the world.

