Spora Health Celebrates Black Maternal Health Week 2023 with Impressive Results from Innovative Maternity Program, Spora Mommas

Primary Care Network for People of Color Aims to Reduce Disparities in Maternal Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Black Maternal Health Week 2023, Spora Health is proud to announce the outstanding outcomes of its groundbreaking maternity program, Spora Mommas , launched over a year ago in collaboration with renowned industrial design firm Leadoff Studio , who designed the Mommas Kit . The program, focused on improving maternal health outcomes for the black community, has supported over 100 births, yielding remarkable results such as reduced rates of pelvic floor damage, pulmonary embolism, high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, and anxiety/depression. Furthermore, the program has achieved an exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 100, reflecting the high satisfaction of participants.

Studies have shown that the implicit biases of health care professionals toward women of color, particularly Black women, are a contributing factor for ethnic disparities in adverse maternal and child health outcomes. As a result, Black mothers' mortality rate is 2.4 to 3.3 times higher than their white counterparts.

The partnership between Spora Health and Leadoff Studio aimed to address the significant disparities in maternal health outcomes for Black mothers by employing a holistic, culture-centered approach that combines innovative design with evidence-based medical practices. The program's success reflects the dedication and expertise of the multidisciplinary team involved in its development and implementation.

One of the program's participants shared the following testimonial: "I love [my doula] and the Spora [Mommas] program! Very informative and gives you a whole new outlook on the importance of pregnancy. She pushes you to want to take over your own health, you are in control of your care and what you allow the doctors to do to you and your baby!! Great program, highly recommend."

"Dan Miller, CEO at Spora Health, states, 'The success of Spora Mommas, in partnership with Leadoff Studio, demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing critical health disparities. We are committed to continuing our efforts to improve maternal health for the Black community and are beyond excited to see the positive impact this program has made on the lives of so many families.'"

The outstanding outcomes of this maternity program serve as a testament to Spora Health's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services that meet the unique needs of diverse populations. As Black Maternal Health Week 2023 draws attention to the urgent need for improved maternal healthcare for black mothers, Spora Health's program offers a shining example of the transformative potential of innovative, collaborative approaches to healthcare.

For more information about Spora Health, the partnership with Leadoff Studio , and the impressive results of their maternity program, please visit the Spora Mommas website

About Spora Health

Spora Health is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to addressing health disparities and improving the quality of care for diverse communities. Through innovative programs, partnerships, and services, Spora Health aims to empower patients and support their well-being, with a strong focus on addressing the unique needs of underrepresented populations. To learn more, visit sporahealth.com .

About Leadoff Studio

Leadoff Studio is a cutting-edge industrial design firm specializing in creating innovative solutions for the Health and Wellness industry. By collaborating with leading healthcare brands and organizations, Leadoff Studio develops products and programs that address critical wellness and healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes. To learn more, visit leadoffstudio.com .

