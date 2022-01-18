Spora Health Launches Employee Healthcare Benefit Program to Improve Outcomes for People of Color

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spora Health , a telemedicine platform offering primary care services for people of color, today announced a culturally-centered healthcare benefit program for employers to offer their employees of color.

Employers can now provide a specialized health benefit that is designed to better meet the needs of their diverse workforce. By supplementing current health plan benefits with Spora Health's virtual-first primary care system, employers can connect their employees of color with culturally competent primary care physicians that are trained to understand minorities' unique background and needs.

Every Spora Health physician and medical provider completes training through the Spora Institute, the organization's proprietary training curriculum, which teaches them how to apply the concepts of cultural competence in healthcare to improve health outcomes for people of color by acknowledging the individual lived experiences and different facets of identity that does not exist in today's healthcare infrastructure. Spora Health providers also learn how to identify their own biases, and can take action to foster more inclusive medical treatment and patient communication, leading to higher rates of health literacy, adherence, and patient satisfaction. Providers that have completed training through the Institute have received an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85 from patients, as compared to the industry average of -1.2.

Employers can also elect to enroll in the Spora Institute for benefit managers, a comprehensive training program that teaches benefit managers and consultants how to design, implement, and promote culturally competent benefit packages to their employees of color. The comprehensive program equips benefits managers with specific and fundamental training on the healthcare realities of their employees of color so that health benefit packages can be designed with diverse populations in mind. The Spora Institute for benefit managers is rooted in equity and inclusion with the mission to increase employee health literacy, trust and utilization.

"For employers dedicated to reducing health disparities among their employee base, Spora Health is a wonderful solution," said Dan Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spora Health. "For employees of color, current health plan offerings are not always meeting their needs, which unfortunately leads to higher long-term costs, lower employee satisfaction, lower productivity, and a higher risk of these employees developing chronic conditions."

The traditional health benefits model is designed as a one-size-fits-all approach that is not inclusive of the concerns and needs of people of color. Broadly, one in four people do not believe they have access to high-quality care, and this perception is even more pronounced among Hispanic and Black people, only half of whom feel they currently have access to high-quality care.

To learn more about Spora Health's healthcare benefit offerings, please visit https://sporahealth.com/employers .

