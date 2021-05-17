Sport Bigs™ Launches World's First Toy Line Exclusively Dedicated to Women's Sports

"In the past, if you were an athlete in girls' and women's sports, you didn't have many visible role models. And you certainly didn't have a talking sports action toy that encouraged you to use your own power and voice while training like a pro athlete," said founder Pam Kosanke, a six-time competitor in world championships across three different sports, who is also a mom and a professional marketer. "This changes all that, and so much more."

Sport Bigs has teamed up with three incredible women's sports legends, including five-time WNBA champion, basketball all-star and current Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson; professional soccer legend and current soccer commentator and analyst Lori Lindsey; and four-time world champion, multi-gold medalist and current UCLA softball head coach Lisa Fernandez, to provide the likenesses and voices of the first round of Sport Bigs. Kosanke intends for the platform to add many more women's sports heroes over time.

"When I think about the 25th anniversary of the WNBA, I can't help but think about how long the league has been around, but also how young it is," said Brunson. "Now that I'm in a position to inspire young girls and empower them to be their authentic selves, I wish that I'd had something that represented me when I was a child — something that I could play with that showed strength and power, and wasn't packaged as male. Sport Bigs are so exciting because they fill that space. They inspire young girls and allow young people to imagine strong, powerful women who dream of what they can be, and what the world should look like. They're about being big, speaking big, acting big and living big."

To support its bigger goals around changing the women's sports landscape, Sport Bigs will funnel portions of proceeds from the toys into women's sport sponsorships, athlete compensation and additional grassroots efforts: The more toys it sells, the more athletes it can sponsor, the more women's sports media it can invest in, and the more it can uplift women's sports in important economic and cultural ways.

"As a kid, I was starved for trading cards, memorabilia or toys that looked like me," said Kosanke. "Today you have a few special-edition toys — used as one-off stunts — that come across as wimpy and barely marketed. Nothing really comes close to respecting the breadth of sizes, shapes and big-time attitudes of real athletes in women's sports. This toy line is a first in the market and necessary for all ages to truly celebrate big athlete identities in women's sports."

To join the movement and purchase one of the first-ever produced Sport Bigs toys, go to www.sportbigs.com.

About Sport Bigs

Sport Bigs™ are first-of-their-kind sports plush toys featuring legendary celebrity athletes in women's sports — made for athletes who aren't afraid to be BIG in mind, body and spirit. Sport Bigs are about more than playtime. They're about embracing your power as an athlete, encouraging those in women's sports to play Big, think Big, dream Big and always go Big. Started by Pam Kosanke, a multi-sport Team USA member and six-time competitor in softball, rugby and long-distance aquabike world championships, Sport Bigs is on a mission to literally change the face of sports by featuring athletes solely in women's sports.

