Sport Clips Haircuts 2024 National Huddle is a "Game Changer" for Franchisees, Stylists, and Clients
May 08, 2024, 12:53 ET
Annual meeting theme reflects system growth through enhanced support of brand's primary audiences
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Sport Clips Haircuts National Huddle proved to be a game changer this year for franchisees, stylists, and clients as the brand continues to focus on growth and support. CEO and President Edward Logan addressed the crowd of more than 3,000 team members from across the U.S. and Canada, casting a vision of accelerated growth through brand experience for clients, store owners, and stylists.
"Sport Clips has been a leader in men's and boys' hair care for more than 30 years, and this year we are taking it to the next level by providing even more support for franchisees and stylists," says Logan. "Haircare visits and staffing are returning to pre-pandemic levels. So, we're ramping up the ways we serve new and loyal clients, store owners who are thriving in their local communities, and the professional stylists who choose Sport Clips for their careers. This year is going to be a true game-changer for our brand."
The true benefit of Huddle, Logan noted, is the opportunity it provides for stylists and owners to come together to support each other, learn from one another, and celebrate individual, store, and overall brand achievements.
Key highlights from the Huddle include:
Logan says of these highlights, "Technological advancements and championing our franchisees and stylists by focusing on the fundamentals of our mission to provide clients a 'championship haircut experience in an exciting sports environment,' demonstrate Sport Clips' commitment to being a game changer in the industry."
Top awards at this year's Huddle went to:
About Sport Clips Haircuts
Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #44 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2024 and was named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $14 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.
