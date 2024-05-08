Sport Clips Haircuts 2024 National Huddle is a "Game Changer" for Franchisees, Stylists, and Clients

Annual meeting theme reflects system growth through enhanced support of brand's primary audiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Sport Clips Haircuts National Huddle proved to be a game changer this year for franchisees, stylists, and clients as the brand continues to focus on growth and support. CEO and President Edward Logan addressed the crowd of more than 3,000 team members from across the U.S. and Canada, casting a vision of accelerated growth through brand experience for clients, store owners, and stylists.

"Sport Clips has been a leader in men's and boys' hair care for more than 30 years, and this year we are taking it to the next level by providing even more support for franchisees and stylists," says Logan. "Haircare visits and staffing are returning to pre-pandemic levels. So, we're ramping up the ways we serve new and loyal clients, store owners who are thriving in their local communities, and the professional stylists who choose Sport Clips for their careers. This year is going to be a true game-changer for our brand."

The true benefit of Huddle, Logan noted, is the opportunity it provides for stylists and owners to come together to support each other, learn from one another, and celebrate individual, store, and overall brand achievements.

Key highlights from the Huddle include:

Sport Clips continues to innovate, using technology to improve client experiences and provide robust data for franchisees, supporting local store performance and growth.

The brand is investing heavily in stylists and team members, focusing on the fundamentals that have positioned Sport Clips as a haircare leader and innovator, including the exclusive "5 Point Play" cutting system.

Sport Clips implemented SupportLinc , an outcomes-driven suite of employee assistance behavioral health and wellness programs, that in just over a year provided more than 9K counseling service sessions through which 90 percent of team members reported improvement or recovery. This resulted in more than $1.3M in healthcare, human capital, and organizational cost savings for the system.

With the return of a stronger economic climate, Sport Clips is experiencing a surge in growth and interest from potential franchisees from various business sectors as well as stylists who pursue a career path that includes becoming franchise owners.

The brand continues to give back through its Haircuts with Heart charitable partnerships, with $14 million raised to provide 2,900 scholarships for the VFW's "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program; $3.5 million donated to St. Baldrick's Foundation to fund childhood cancer research; thousands of volunteer hours to facilitate 6,500 flights for senior veterans with Dream Flights; and some $300,000 annually in free haircut coupons for American Red Cross blood donors.

VFW's Baldrick's Through its Eric Gozur-Wayne McGlone Memorial Relief Fund , Sport Clips has provided $5.7 million in funds to 1,100 team members in need.

Logan says of these highlights, "Technological advancements and championing our franchisees and stylists by focusing on the fundamentals of our mission to provide clients a 'championship haircut experience in an exciting sports environment,' demonstrate Sport Clips' commitment to being a game changer in the industry."

Top awards at this year's Huddle went to:

Area Developers of the Year – Duke & Michaelyn Sorensen of Highland, UT ; Duke and Michaelyn operate three stores in Utah , and cover Utah and Idaho as Area Developers.

– & of ; and Michaelyn operate three stores in , and cover and as Area Developers. Team Leaders of the Year – Jason & Alyssa Bowman , Star, ID and Bill Riiff , East Petersburg, PA

– Jason & , and , Area Manager of the Year – Nikki Best , Queen Creek, AZ

– , Coach of the Year – Rachael Sparkman , Imperial, MO

– , Manager of the Year – Lisa Helmick , North Myrtle Beach, SC

– , Logan Trophy – Sport Clips' Highest Honor – Brad Whitt , Lee's Summit, MO ; Brad owns 23 stores in Missouri and the winning store is in Liberty, MO.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #44 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2024 and was named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $14 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

