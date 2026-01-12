Sport Clips Haircuts Celebrates $1.22M Raised for Veterans' Scholarships & Thousands of Free Haircuts Given During its 2025 Help A Hero Campaign

Donations to the VFW Foundation Now Exceed $16M Supporting Veterans' Education Toward Civilian Careers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts today announced its 2025 Help A Hero Scholarship Campaign raised $1.22 million in support of military service members and veterans pursuing higher education. In addition, Sport Clips locations across the U.S. provided thousands of free haircuts to active-duty service members and veterans on Veterans Day, a gesture of gratitude for those who serve.

Sport Clips Haircuts CEO and President Edward Logan (center left) and Sport Clips Haircuts Founder and Chairman, Air Force veteran and VFW Life member, Gordon Logan (center right) presented a $1.22M check to VFW National Commander Carol Whitmore (right) and VFW Foundation Executive Director Hal Roesch II (left) at a special check presentation and hair cutting event on Monday, January 12, 2026, at VFW Post 1774 in La Mesa, California.

To mark the announcement, a check presentation was held today at VFW Post 1774 in La Mesa, where members of the local Sport Clips team provided haircuts for current military members and veterans in the greater-San Diego area. At the event, it was announced that since the scholarship program's founding in 2013, Sport Clips, along with its clients, team members and product partners, has contributed more than $16 million to the program administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), making it the nation's largest scholarship effort of its kind. The funds provide vital education and career training opportunities for service members transitioning from military to civilian life.

"We are incredibly grateful to our clients, product partners, franchisees, and dedicated stylists whose generosity and commitment made this year's campaign another success," said Gordon Logan, founder and chairman of Sport Clips and a U.S. Air Force veteran. "Their support is making a real impact through funds raised for scholarships and thousands of free haircuts that help honor the men and women who serve our country."

"This incredible donation raised by Sport Clips is a life-changing investment in the future of our transitioning service members," said Carol Whitmore, VFW national commander. "For many veterans, the path to a successful civilian career is blocked by education benefits that run dry before the finish line. This program ensures that the financial hurdle of a degree doesn't stand in the way of their dreams. Together, we are doing more than just paying for classes; we are honoring the service of these men and women by empowering them to lead in the workforce. On behalf of the VFW, I want to thank Sport Clips' team, partners and their dedicated clients for their unwavering support and for proving, once again, that they truly understand what it means to support those who serve."

Transitioning from military service into civilian employment can be challenging. Every year approximately 200,000 service members make this transition and often seek additional education or training to secure meaningful post-military careers. Yet many find that existing benefits, such as the GI Bill, don't fully cover the financial needs associated with higher education or career training, driving the demand for supplemental scholarship support like that provided by Sport Clips' Help A Hero campaign.

To date, Help A Hero has provided 3,546 total scholarships. The total includes 163 recipients for the upcoming spring 2026 semester. See the full list of spring 2026 recipients here. To apply for a fall 2026 scholarship before the April 30 deadline or to find out more, visit SportClips.com/HERO.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #52 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2025 and was named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are nearly 1,800 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and ranks #13 in the 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans list by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed more than $16 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and partners with select NCAA teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About the VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and most established major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.3 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

