Sport Clips Haircuts hosts "National Signing Days" Oct. 28 and 29 for professional stylists ready to join a winning team.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts , the place where stylists find unmatched opportunities, training, and support, is hosting its annual National Signing Days at locations around the country on Oct. 28 and 29, providing guaranteed interviews and same-day job offers for qualified hair stylists and barbering professionals seeking salon careers.

"National Signing Days give stylists an inside look at what makes Sport Clips unique, from the supportive culture to the passion shared among professionals who build their careers here," says Julie Vargas, vice president of career opportunities at Sport Clips. "This event is more than just a series of local interviews; it's a chance to step into and meet the people who make our salons great. They will experience the culture stylists recognize as one of the industry's top workplaces on Glassdoor and through Comparably awards for 'Best Places to Work' and 'Best Company Culture.'"

During National Signing Days, participating locations nationwide will offer on-the-spot interviews, instant offers for qualified applicants, and the chance to win one of five $500 CosmoProf gift cards.

"At Sport Clips, we want every stylist to know they are valued and supported in building a lasting career," said Edward Logan, CEO and president of Sport Clips Haircuts. "National Signing Days are an opportunity to show what that looks like in action. We provide one of the most comprehensive support programs in the industry, combined with a strong tradition of promoting from within. With our PRO in YOU development approach, we provide stylists the training, mentorship, and creative freedom they need to succeed."

Register here for Sport Clips National Signing Days and confirm your spot for an in-store interview on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or Wednesday, Oct. 29, from noon to 3:00 p.m., local time.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is the nation's leading men's and boys' hair care franchise with almost 1,800 locations open in the U.S. and Canada. Fully equipped for the sports enthusiast, Sport Clips surrounds its clients with televisions tuned to sports and sports-themed decor. Stylists are trained to be the pros in men's hair and enjoy a fun work environment with a guaranteed base-pay plus service commission, retail commission, and tips. Sport Clips also supports the growth of its team members through continuing education, exciting contests, and award recognition. Sport Clips was given an A+ rating and was recognized in 2023 as "Best Company for Women" and "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably. Through the Eric Gozur-Wayne McGlone Memorial Relief Fund, Sport Clips aids employees facing emergent financial situations. Sport Clips also provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has donated $15 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. To learn more about Sport Clips and career opportunities near you, visit sportclipscareers.com .

