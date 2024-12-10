Sport Clips Haircuts Launches New Career Opportunities for Military Spouses

Veteran-founded company joins forces with Military Spouse Employment Partnership

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts, a veteran-founded company and the nation's leading men's and boys' hair care provider, has teamed up with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership to assist stylists with military spouses in finding a career home. This partnership will positively impact military families by providing flexible career opportunities through Sport Clips' 1,900 locations nationwide despite the challenges of frequent military relocations.

"This marks a new chapter for Sport Clips in supporting those who serve our country, as the brand joins forces with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership," said Edward Logan, Sport Clips president and CEO. "As a veteran-founded company with many veterans and spouses already a part of our franchise system, we understand the unique challenges military spouses face. We believe we are the single best place for military spouses to work because of our deep commitment to veterans. Our goal is to offer these professional stylists a stable, rewarding career path—no matter where their military journey may lead them."

Founded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Military Spouse Employment Program is a targeted recruitment and employment solution that connects military spouses with corporate and non-profit organizations seeking essential 21st-century workforce skills. Through this effort, more than 200,000 spouses nationwide have been hired by program partners representing a variety of industry sectors.

The job opportunities available at Sport Clips provide stylists with military spouses the tools, training, and opportunities to excel in a work environment that fits their unique needs with an opportunity for long-term growth with the brand. For more information about Sport Clips Haircuts and the career opportunities available through this partnership, please visit SportClipsCareers.com .

About Sport Clips Haircuts:

Sport Clips Haircuts is the nation's leading men's and boys' hair care franchise with almost 1,900 locations open in the U.S. and Canada. Fully equipped for the sports enthusiast, Sport Clips surrounds its clients with televisions tuned to sports and sports-themed decor. Stylists are trained to be the pros in men's hair and enjoy a fun work environment with guaranteed base pay plus service commission, retail commission, and tips. Sport Clips also supports the growth of its team members through continuing education, exciting contests, and award recognition. Sport Clips was given an A+ rating and was recognized in 2023 as "Best Company for Women" and "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably. Through the Eric Gozur-Wayne McGlone Memorial Relief Fund, Sport Clips aids employees facing emergent financial situations. Sport Clips also provides " Haircuts with Heart " through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has donated $14 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. To learn more about Sport Clips and career opportunities near you, visit sportclipscareers.com .

About the Military Spouse Employment Partnership:

The Military Spouse Employment Partnership is part of the Defense Department Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program that offers comprehensive information, tools, and resources to support military spouses in meeting their career and educational goals.

