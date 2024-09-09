Sport facility in The Hague heated by the local sewer

Saving the community 170.000 m3 gas per year

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of this month swimming pool and sport facility the Blinkerd in The Hague are heated with extracted warmth from the local sewer. This saves them (and the community) 170.000 m3 gas per year.

Wesley Verschoof is manager of Sportcentrum De Blinkerd and Patrick Wagemans is project leader on behalf of the Municipality of The Hague. They are both responsible for this project. Besides saving gas, the transition suits the mission of the Municipality to make steps forward within the energy transition.

Patrick Wagemans: "Within the City of The Hague we have different initiatives for energy transition. But the Blinkerd is the first swimming pool in The Hague that moved away from natural gas. Globally there are only a few swimming pools heated by this type of heat source. The technique is quite new and not applicable in every situation. The building and the location are very important. We're lucky to have a large sewage pumping station just 50 meters away for wastewater and a large field between it."

Please read more at: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/impact/hagues-swimming-pool-heated-sewage-water

About sport facility 'De Blinkerd'

The Blinkerd is a sports facility located at the Seinpoststraat 150 in The Hague. It serves as a community center offering a wide range of sports and recreational activities. One of the key features of The Blinkerd is its swimming pool, which is used for swimming lessons, recreational swimming, and various aquatic fitness programs. In addition to the pool, the facility includes a sport facility used for e.g. basketball, volleyball, and badminton. The Blinkerd promotes physical fitness and well-being for citizens. It also hosts events and programs for people of all ages, making it a central hub for community sports and activities in The Hague.

About ImpactCity

ImpactCity The Hague is the city for entrepreneurs who combine 'doing good and doing business'. ImpactCity offers a wide range of opportunities and services to entrepreneurs and other impact makers with innovative solutions. www.impactcity.nl

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing & acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses, and institutions. www.thehague.com

SOURCE Municipality of The Hague