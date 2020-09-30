Sport For Humanity Welcomes Vie As Global Partner

ROME, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport For Humanity, the global multi-faith and sport movement inspired by His Holiness Pope Francis, today announced a strategic Global Partnership with Vie, Inc. (www.VieforGood.com) -- a new sports and entertainment philanthropy company that integrates proprietary technology, social competition and collaborative fundraising to benefit not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) worldwide.

Sport at the Service of Humanity was launched at the Vatican in October 2016 by the Pope, who inspired the movement with his words: "Challenge yourself in the game of life, as you do in the game of sport." Sport for Humanity combines the passion for sport with the values of faith to serve humanity and inspire everyone to "live like you play."

"As our world faces unprecedented challenges, Sport for Humanity continues its commitment to using the power of faith and sport to transform our attitudes and actions - now, more than ever," said Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca, Under-Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture. "This work is important, and we rely on our Partners and Patrons to provide much-needed oxygen to fuel our work of facilitating dialogue; encouraging inclusion and involvement for all and inspiring humanity through the values we represent – compassion, respect, love, enlightenment, balance and joy."

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Vie Inc. as a Sport for Humanity Global Partner," announced Mr. Chris Lang, Sport for Humanity Foundation Chairman. "Vie's technology will provide our organization with the required funding and technology resources that are vital to the growth and long-term sustainability of the movement. I am also honoured to welcome Ms. Molly Sanders and Mr. Steven Schwartz as Global Patrons representing Vie, and wholeheartedly thank them for their generosity and commitment.

Vie's unique technology IP and donation engine platform allows people anywhere in the world, of all ages and skill levels, to:

Play or compete live or virtually in their favorite sport, fitness or entertainment activities, individually or in teams, by posting their scores/times/voting/challenge results and win prizes. Millions can compete simultaneously – live and virtually -- in Vie's global fundraising events, such as the 2021 Vie World Golf and Charity Championship™.

Designate one or more NPOs to Vie for, and donate funds to support them using Vie's donation engine, which features automated corporate, foundation and sponsor matching.

Capture pictures or video content, and share it on their social media platforms.

To activate this partnership, Sport for Humanity and Vie are jointly developing customized B2B marketing, sponsor and CSR programs, as well as, global B2C Vie player campaigns, challenges and conferences powered by Vie, to support Sport for Humanity, its constituents, youth sport and social change initiatives.

"We are honoured to support Sport for Humanity as our first charitable partner, and the foundation upon which we build the global Vie brand," said Vie Co-Founder and CEO Steven Schwartz. "We're excited to team up to raise critical funding for NPOs worldwide and the millions in need they serve. As Vie launches to revolutionize giving for NPOs, corporate CSR and marketing leaders, and tens of millions of sports, fitness and entertainment fans vying for good worldwide, the possibilities are endless."

"We believe that Sport for Humanity and Vie's partnership is a match made in heaven," shared Global Patron and Vie Co-Founder Molly Sanders. " We are excited to be part of this global movement using the power of faith and sport for good."

About Sport for Humanity

Sport for Humanity is the only global faith and sport movement that combines the passion for sport with the values of faith to serve humanity. "Live Like You Play" embodies the movement's ethos - rooted in Pope Francis' inspirational words - "Challenge yourself in the game of life, as you do in the game of sport". Sport for Humanity's beliefs and aspirations are founded on Three Pillars – Inspiration, Inclusion and Involvement and Six Principles – Compassion, Love, Respect, Enlightenment, Balance and Joy.

For more information, please visit: www.sportforhumanity.com and/or follow us on social media: @sportforhumanity (Facebook); @sport4humanity (Twitter) and sportforhumanitytx (Instagram).

About Vie

Vie's mission is to revolutionize philanthropic giving by elevating it to an art form, transform fundraising itself into a sport, and acknowledge and reward those that "Vie for Good."

The company will do so by creating and powering sustainable, real and virtual events and campaigns, using matching donations, collaborative fundraising and sponsorship dollars to benefit not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) and worthy causes that don't have the resources to do their great work. For more information, please visit www.vieforgood.com and/or follow us on social media -- @vieforgood (Twitter).

