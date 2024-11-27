Sport Nutrition Market to Reach $82.35 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

News provided byMeticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
REDDING, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Sport Supplement {Protein Supplement, Vitamins}, Drinks, Food), Formulation (Powder, Liquid), End User (Athletes), Distribution Channel (Off-trade, On-trade)—Global Forecast to 2031,'
The sport nutrition market is expected to reach $82.35 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2031.
The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of product launches, the increasing number of fitness enthusiasts, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing health expenditures. However, the high cost of sports nutrition products and regulatory complexities restrain this market's growth.
Additionally, the rising demand for plant-based nutrition products, growing promotional activities by fitness influencers, and the proliferation of online retail platforms are expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players. Moreover, increasing awareness of health and wellness, along with the growing adoption of clean-label products, are prominent trends in the sports nutrition market.
Key Players:
Some of the major players profiled in this report are Nestlé S.A (Switzerland), Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada), MusclePharm (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), GNC Holdings, LLC (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.), PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Post Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Cardiff Sports Nutrition (U.K.), Quest Nutrition (U.S.), BioTech USA Kft. (U.S.), and Ultimate Nutrition Inc. (U.S.).
The global sport nutrition market is segmented by type (Sports Supplements {Protein Supplements [Conventional Protein and Plant-based Protein], Vitamins, Minerals {Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, and Zinc}, Amino Acids {BCAA, Creatine, Arginine, Glutamine, and Other Amino Acids}, Probiotics, Omega -3 Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates {Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Waxy Maize, and Karbolyn}, Detox Supplements, Electrolytes, and Other Sport Supplements}, Sports Drinks {Isotonic, Hypotonic, and Hypertonic}, Sports Foods {Protein Bars, Energy Bars, and Other Sports Food, Meal Replacement Products, and Weight Loss Product), formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Softgels, Liquid, and others); end use (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, and Lifestyle Users); distribution channel (Off-trade { Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, and Other Distribution Channels} and On-trade {Food Service, Vending, and Others); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.
Sport Nutrition Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
- In March 2024, Rawvelo Limited (U.K.) expanded its presence in Australia by establishing new distribution channels, including a partnership with Aid Station Pty Ltd, a local sports nutrition store, to facilitate localized distribution.
- In February 2024, Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.) launched the Herbalife GLP-1 Nutrition Companion, a new range of food and supplement products tailored to support the nutritional needs of individuals using GLP-1 and other weight-loss medications.
- In May 2023, Pure Nutrition (India) launched a new sports nutrition range that includes whey blend, mass gainer, creatine, BCAA, pre-workout, and EAA powders.
- In July 2023, Myprotein (U.K.), an online sports nutrition brand, launched three new products aimed at Indian consumers, focusing on the Clear Whey, Pre-workout, and Keventers verticals.
Key Findings in the Sport Nutrition Market Study:
By type, the weight loss product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This segment's growth is driven by factors such as increased consumer awareness of weight management, the rising prevalence of obesity, and the growing demand for supplements that enhance metabolism and promote fat burning. Additionally, the increasing popularity of fitness regimens and active lifestyles, along with the growth of online shopping platforms, are expected to further support the segment's growth during the forecast period.
By formulation, in 2024, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of sport nutrition market. This segment's large market share is driven by factors such as extended shelf life, consistency of ingredients, and ease of handling and consumption. Furthermore, powder formulations, particularly protein powders, are becoming increasingly popular among consumers looking to enhance their bodies and build muscle as part of their personalized nutrition plans. Powders offer the flexibility to adjust serving sizes and can be combined with other ingredients to create shakes and concentrated nutritional sources that boost energy levels and optimize nutrient delivery.
By end user, the lifestyle users segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This segment's growth is driven by factors such as the increasing consumer base focused on maintaining an active and balanced lifestyle, growing health & wellness trends, and increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition for overall well-being. Furthermore, social media and fitness influencers are promoting sports nutrition products tailored to lifestyle users, particularly in developing countries, which is driving product awareness. As sports nutrition products offer more targeted and functional benefits that align with consumers' increasingly active lifestyles, they are gaining popularity among lifestyle users over more general nutritional products. This trend is expected to further fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period.
By distribution channel, the on-trade segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This segment's growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs offering sports nutrition products directly to consumers. Additionally, the rise in on-premise consumption, including health-focused cafes, sports bars, and wellness centers, is boosting demand for sports nutrition products in these settings.
Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The growth of this regional market is driven by several factors, including changing lifestyles due to urbanization, increasing consumer spending on wellness and health products, and rising awareness of the benefits of dietary supplements. Additionally, the increasing number of gyms and fitness centers and the growing popularity of sports drinks, particularly among the younger population in the region, reflects a shift in consumer priorities towards healthier, more active lifestyles. The expansion of key market players' operations in Asia-Pacific, coupled with the rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail platforms, is expected to further drive the market's growth in the region.
Scope of the Report:
Sport Nutrition Market Assessment—by Type
- Sports Supplements
- Protein Supplements
- Conventional Protein
- Whey Protein
- Whey Protein Isolate
- Whey Protein Concentrate
- Whey Protein Hydrolysate
- Egg Protein
- Other Conventional Protein
- Plant-based Protein
- Pea Protein
- Soy Protein
- Rice Protein
- Hemp Protein
- Quinoa Protein
- Other Plant-based Protein
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Calcium
- Iron
- Potassium
- Magnesium
- Zinc
- Amino Acids
- BCAA
- Creatine
- Arginine
- Glutamine
- Other Amino Acids
- Probiotics
- Omega -3 Fatty Acids
- Carbohydrates
- Maltodextrin
- Dextrose
- Waxy Maize
- Karbolyn
- Detox Supplements
- Electrolytes
- Other Sport Supplements
- Sports Drinks
- Isotonic
- Hypotonic
- Hypertonic
- Sports Foods
- Protein Bars
- Energy Bars
- Other Sports Food
- Meal Replacement Products
- Weight Loss Product
Sport Nutrition Market Assessment—by Formulation
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powder
- Softgels
- Liquid
- Others
Sport Nutrition Market, by End User
- Athletes
- Bodybuilders
- Recreational Users
- Lifestyle Users
Sport Nutrition Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel
- Business-to-Business Channel (B2B)
- Business-to-Consumer Channel (B2C)
- Offline
- Online
Sport Nutrition Market Assessment—by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Sports Nutrition Market Research Summary
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Pages
|
200
|
Format
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
CAGR (Value)
|
8.3 %
|
Market Size (Value)
|
USD 82.35 Billion by 2031
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type
By Formulation
By End User
By Distribution Channel
|
Countries Covered
|
North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
|
Key Companies
|
