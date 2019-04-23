Sport Science Visionary John Brenkus Joins AllCore360°

Brenkus has recently joined Athletic Republic as their Sport Science Officer and has also launched "Soul and Science," a new property that explores the tangible and intangible aspects of high performance in every field. Brenkus has struck deals with the NFL Network, Intel Studios and several other outlets to provide ground-breaking original content. Additionally, Brenkus currently hosts the popular podcast, "The Brink of Midnight" and has also written a New York Times best seller called "The Perfection Point" that explores the absolute limits of human performance.

"John fits perfectly with our mission, as he embodies sports performance, injury prevention and rehabilitation through science," said AllCore360° Inventor Scott Bertrand. "His ability to translate complex data and identify strengths and areas to improve is unparalleled. More informed athletes lead to better performance, deceased chance of injury and quicker recovery. Being at the forefront of sports science, we'll look to John to help us establish new affiliations and partnerships with industry innovators."

"From a scientific standpoint, the brilliance of the AllCore360° is in its simplicity. Doing a 360 degree plank with no impact works to build a strong balanced core that is key to athletic performance and injury prevention," said Brenkus. "Whether you're an athlete trying to maximize performance or a patient recovering from an injury or dealing with back pain, building a strong balanced core with no impact is vital, and the AllCore360° does just that."

About AllCore360°

Based in Alpharetta, GA, AllCore360° was founded in 2016. The Patented AllCore360° Rehabilitation Core Training System™ empowers patients, seniors, athletes and everyday people to train over 50 core muscles in a new more efficient way – to recover faster, improve fitness and enhance physical performance. AllCore360° harnesses the forces of gravity to train all of the body's core muscles in a no impact, balanced, and coordinated fashion. For more information, please visit www.AllCore360.com.

