Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 105.25 Billion and is Likely to Touch CAGR of 14.88% by 2029 | Industry Analysed by Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porte's Five Forces analysis. Market definition covered in this Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Market was valued at USD 34.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 105.25 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.88% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Industry Overview:-

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) is a kind of a passenger vehicle that combines the load-hauling and passenger-carrying capacities with the utility of a lightweight pickup truck. SUVs are categorized on the basis of their seating capacity but a minimum of five seating capacity is essential in the vehicles for them to be named as SUV. They provide improvised performance, comfort over long routes and four-wheel drive capabilities.

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) is gaining immense popularity among consumers due to the features such as compact size, stylish design, and automatic safety features. The sport utility vehicle is known to possess high-end material and finishes of the car.

Opportunities

Furthermore, electrification of the SUVs extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, an increase in customer preference for compact SUVs will further expand the market.

Some of the major players operating in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) market are

Ford Motor Company (US)

General Motors (US)

AUDI AG ( Germany )

( ) Kia Motors Corporation ( South Korea )

) Groupe Renault ( France )

) Groupe PSA ( France )

) SAIC Motor Corporation Limited ( China )

) Tesla (US)

Daimler AG ( Germany )

) BMW AG ( Germany )

) Hyundai Motor Company ( South Korea )

) BYD Company Ltd. ( China )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION ( Japan )

) Nissan Motor Co., LTD. ( Japan )

) Volkswagen AG ( Germany )

) AB Volvo ( Sweden )

) Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Drivers

Increase in Demand for Premium Vehicles

The increase in the need for premium vehicles in the advanced nations and the rise in acceptance for SUV are major factors driving the growth of sport utility vehicle (SUV) market. The surge in purchasing power of the population in developing and developed nations drives the market further.

Technological Advancements

The rise in technological advancements, such as integrating advanced systems with the Internet of Things (IoT) and real-time information solutions, accelerates market growth. The technologies provide real-time data about the vehicle and systems.

Demand of Heavy and Luxury Vehicles

The surge in demand of heavy and luxury vehicles and rising along with the increase in diesel-operated vehicles accelerate the market growth. Also, rise in awareness related to the advantages and capabilities of these vehicles, such as greater comfort, off-roading capabilities, and the growing focus of manufacturers to produce sportier cars with safety, security, and infotainment systems assists in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, expansion of the automotive sector, surge in investments and increased disposable income positively affect the sport utility vehicle (SUV) market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Sports utility vehicle (SUV) Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Industry Segmentation:-

By Type

SUV-C

SUV-D

SUV-E

SUV-F

By Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

Electric SUV

By Size

Mini-SUV

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Extended-Length

By Seating Capacity

5 Seater

7 Seater

8 and above Seater

By Price Range

Medium

Premium

By Application

Remote Areas

Recreation

Motorsport

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The sport utility vehicle (SUV) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, fuel type, size, seating capacity, price range and application.

The countries covered in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the SUV market because of the high purchase of SUVs within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the region's high investments in research and development activities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

