Sportball Changes the Game for U.S. Youth Athletics with its Fun-First, Multi-Sport Model

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As we kick off this unprecedented year for sports, with multiple national and international competitions converging across 2026, one company is redefining youth sports for the better. While the world focuses on medals and trophies, Sportball – the leader of youth sports in Canada – is accelerating its expansion across the U.S., bringing its research-based, fun-first, non-competitive multi-sport methodology to American families.

These days, 17% of parents have expectations that their kids will go pro, yet less than 2% of NCAA athletes do. Sportball offers a release from the pressure kids feel from scoreboards and win columns by building positive early experiences with movement, introducing skills through play to help kids build confidence, coordination, social development and a genuine lifelong love of being active.

"As the world tunes into elite competitions this year, our focus is much closer to home – getting kids off screens, on their feet and playing together," said Quinten Griffiths, CEO of Sportball. "Our Sportball programs are intentionally designed to support kids' physical, social and emotional growth. By leading with fun over final scores, we give kids a place to simply enjoy movement and play, whether it's their only athletic outlet or a complement to competitive sports."

Meet Sportball

Founded in Toronto in 1995, Sportball's mission is to shape a generation of healthy, confident kids by building physical literacy through play. With early specialization driving burnout and dropout – 70% of kids quit sports by age 13, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics – Sportball offers a proven alternative. Unlike traditional youth sports that often emphasize competition and early specialization, Sportball focuses on longevity, keeping sports fun so kids stay active for life. Their focus on multisport play and fun helps prevent burnout and overuse injuries while building well-rounded, confident kids who simply love to play.

Check out the Sportball scouting report by the numbers:

One of the first programs to incorporate early childhood education principles into youth sports for children 12 and under

to incorporate early childhood education principles into youth sports for children 12 and under Programs serve children ages 16 months to 12 years , meeting kids where they are developmentally and growing with them over time

, meeting kids where they are developmentally and growing with them over time Children play up to eight different sports in each session, reinforcing the benefits of multi-sport play

in each session, reinforcing the benefits of multi-sport play More than 900 locations across four countries , including Canada, the U.S., Singapore and India, reaching more than 70,000 kids each year

, including Canada, the U.S., Singapore and India, reaching To date, Sportball has positively impacted the lives of more than 700,000 children worldwide

Growing the Sportball Roster

The youth sports industry is booming – valued at $37.5B in North America in 2022 and projected to reach $69.4B by 2030 – creating a powerful tailwind for Sportball's expansion across the States. Fueling their growth, Sportball offers a franchise opportunity that blends entrepreneurship with purpose, allowing owners to build a profitable, values-driven business while shaping the next generation of confident, active kids.

Currently in the U.S., Sportball has locations in Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Phoenix, AZ; South Bay, CA; and Austin, Katy and North Houston, TX, with San Antonio launching later this year.

"The youth sports landscape in the U.S. is complex. Societal and parental pressures drastically impact a child's love of sports and ability to continue playing as they age. The U.S. is a natural fit for Sportball, with so many kids looking up to their favorite athletes," said Jason D'Rocha, Vice President and Growth Coach of Sportball. "At Sportball, we're offering a way for kids to learn, grow and excel at sports in a positive and fun environment that allows them to experience the joy of play."

To learn more about Sportball, visit Sportball.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram, and for more on franchise opportunities, visit SportballFranchise.com.

About Sportball

Founded in Toronto in 1995, Sportball is a leader in youth sports, redefining the industry with a fun-first, multi-sport, non-competitive approach designed to get kids moving and loving physical activity from an early age. Serving children ages 16 months to 12 years, Sportball's mission is to shape a generation of healthy, confident kids who experience "Fun with Purpose" by building physical literacy through play. The company has more than 900 locations across four countries, including Canada, the U.S., Singapore and India, reaching more than 70,000 kids each year. Sportball partners with schools, community centers and research institutions to offer programs and align its curriculum with the latest research for cognitive, social and motor skills development. For more information, visit: sportball.com.

