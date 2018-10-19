SportBusiness Launches Revolutionary Product Suite Under a New Brand

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771636/Ben_Speight_SportBusiness.jpg )



Founded on a greater quantity of data than ever before, SportBusiness' products have now been extensively improved to provide richer, business-critical insight that will help organisations in sport to make better, more informed decisions. The daily news service will increase from three to four e-mail newsletters, keeping subscribers even more up-to-date with industry developments. The products are presented within a rebranded, user-focussed website.

The new-look product suite comprises industry-leading features and user-friendly functionality, based on extensive research with clients.

SportBusiness Sponsorship replaces Sports Sponsorship Insider. It features sponsorship data for 2,500 properties and introduces a new decision-maker directory, providing access to over 10,000 contacts. Presented in a brand new, intuitive platform and featuring sponsorship activation analysis, SportBusiness Sponsorship shows rights holders how to extract more value from partnerships.

SportBusiness Media is powered by the industry-leading TV Sports Markets team. The upgrade now provides deep analysis and international coverage of over 11,500 rights deals across top sports. The new platform is even easier to use, making it the most reliable media rights data product on the market.

SportBusiness Professional is the new subscription package, replacing SportBusiness International. Subscribers will receive access to in-depth case studies and reports, shining a light on best-in-class business strategies. The best content from around the business will be curated in a new-look magazine, SportBusiness Review.

In addition, SportBusiness Consulting has a new, dedicated team, using proprietary commercial data to deliver bespoke projects to top decision makers.

"As our clients' needs transform, SportBusiness is transforming to meet them," said Ben Speight, CEO of SportBusiness.

"We've listened to the feedback from our clients and invested in developing new products to give them the data, analysis and insight they need to make more profitable decisions. These exciting, cutting-edge features are unveiled under a new brand that translates seamlessly across all of our products and platforms. SportBusiness is on an exciting journey and I look forward to sharing further developments in the near future."

As a further indication of the commitment of the Group's shareholders to the development of SportBusiness and its strategy for growth, and following the establishment of a SportBusiness office in Miami in early 2018 and the hosting of a very successful inaugural SportBusiness Summit in September, Marco Auletta has been appointed Chairman of SportBusiness by the Board of Sport Business Acquisition Limited.

