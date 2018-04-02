SportDex Launches Its Crypto-Based Sports App on iOS and Android

"We are truly excited to be able to offer our newly crypto-powered products," announced SportDex founder, Charles Chen. "SportDex always keeps the community in heart striving to build the most engaging product. We are verbally committed, and we finally landed on the market. I am very proud of our team who exerted great effort in bringing about our new product line."

This unique edition app will specially introduce a player exchange for the first time. It delivers a player data profile exchange for fans. Users can validate their predictions of a player's performance by buying and selling the data profile of the player. Accurate predictions will be rewarded SPO tokens.

SportDex is also embracing the new era of blockchain to incentivize the whole community. SPO, the cryptocurrency of SportDex, is designed to be used solely within the network. Users would own a crypto wallet after signing up on the platform, and they will be able to deposit or withdraw the SPO into their wallet.



In the contest, all users can vote for statistics leader of the day before the game starts. Winners will receive SPO. SportDex offers a reward center for users to redeem gift cards, sport memorabilia, and limited edition products with SPO. Once SPO hits crypto exchange, users can freely exchange them into other tokens such as BTC and ETH.

The SportDex team, from ex-Facebook, Instagram and Microsoft, has been working diligently, perfecting the product over the past several months, achieving impressive success from users and investors all around the world.

The SportDex ecosystem will never stop its steps to offer more. It will move towards building a content-based community for sports fans. The community aims to encourage and incentivize fans to create great content, and SportDex warmly welcomes them to the most engaging and profitable platform of its time.

About SportDex

SportDex is a decentralized sports ecosystem for fans, providing unique, innovative, comprehensive solutions for the sports community. SportDex is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information please visit us at sportdex.io.

