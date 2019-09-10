SportDOG Brand® NoBark Collars Stops Noise Quickly, Safely, And Affordably

Following the success of the premium bark-control product, the NoBark SBC-R, the company has rounded out its offerings with the new SBC-8 and SBC-10 collars. Using any NoBark product is as simple as turning it on and placing it on the dog. The Silent Partner ™ bark-detection technology in all three models determines a dog's unique bark and filters out other dogs' barking, loud noises and external vibrations, ensuring a dog receives a correction only during its own nuisance barking.

Customers can now choose the NoBark product that best fits their dog's temperament:

The NoBark SBC-8 offers Progressive Correction, which automatically increases the correction through eight levels. After 30 seconds of quiet, the collar resets to the lowest level. It uses a user-replaceable battery and retails for a very economical $59.95.

The NoBark SBC-IO also offers Progressive Correction but also provides the option for the user to pre-select one of 10 correction levels. It uses a 200-hour rechargeable battery and retails for $79.95.

The NoBark SBC-R offers Progressive and User-Selectable options with 10 levels, plus a unique Temperament Learning mode for precision correction to match a dog's specific barking habits. Featuring an OLED screen that displays mode, stim level, and battery status, this premium offering uses a 200-hour rechargeable battery, is waterproof and submersible to 10 ft., and retails for $99.95.

SportDOG Brand DryTek® technology ensures 25 ft. of waterproof and submersible performance for both the NoBark SBC-8 and SBC-10 models no matter what the conditions.

"That we can offer high-quality products for problem barking at three different price points is great for our customers," said Darrell Douglas, Associate Director for SportDOG Brand. "We're putting customized solutions within reach of virtually every dog owner who faces the challenge of quieting down an excitable dog in the home, yard, or kennel."

To find out more about the whole array of SportDOG Brand training solutions, visit www.sportdog.com.

About SportDOG Brand

SportDOG® Brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, a manufacturer of electronic dog-training gear and accessories, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. SportDOG product lines include training e-collars, GPS tracking and training systems, bark-control collars, containment systems, launcher electronics and other training aids.

Media contact:

Gretchen Goodson

Marketing Manager

ggoodson@sportdog.com

SOURCE SportDOG

Related Links

http://www.sportdog.com

