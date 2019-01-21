SportDOG® Brand Offers Its New X-Series Line Of Remote Training Collars

"The new X-Series gives professional and amateur dog trainers the options to choose the remote training system that is perfectly suited for their needs," said Darrell Douglas, Associate Director of SportDOG Brand. "Just as important, the 21 levels of static correction as well as tone and vibration allow a trainer to customize corrections that are appropriate to an individual dog."

The flagship model of the X-Series is the SportHunter® 1825X, which boasts a one-mile range as well as the ability to support up to six collars with each Transmitter (with the purchase of Add-A-Dog® collars). For waterfowlers, SportDOG Brand offers the WetlandHunter® 1825X, which offers the same features, but is wrapped in Realtree Max-5® camouflage.

The new SportHunter 1225X remote trainer provides up to 3/4-mile range for up to three dogs (with the purchase of additional Add-A-Dog collars). For trainers and hunters needing only a half-mile range, SportDOG offers the SportHunter 825X, which also supports up to three dogs with additional collars sold separately.

The FieldTrainer® 425X is the lightest and smallest e-collar in the new SportDOG lineup, and is designed for in-the-field training and hunting with close-working dogs. The FieldTrainer 425X has a range of 500 yards for up to three dogs (with the purchase of additional Add-A-Dog collars). For sometimes-stubborn dogs with high drive, SportDOG offers the FieldTrainer 425XS, which has a higher stimulation profile. The 425XS can be expanded to three dogs with the purchase of additional collars. Rounding out the 425X lineup is the WetlandHunter 425X, which has the same features as the 425XS, but looks at home in the duck blind with Realtree Max-5 camouflage.

