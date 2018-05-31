Sportech & Sportradar Team Up To Deliver Sports Betting Solutions To U.S. Operators

Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision paving the way for states to adopt legislation to permit and regulate sports betting, this agreement will allow Sportech to offer Sportradar's proven sports betting related product portfolio – including pre-match and in-play betting services, content, trading tools, and risk management services – to its network of 90 licensed operator business clients and other eligible operators in states where sports betting activity is declared legal. Sportech also has plans to deploy Sportradar's turnkey sports betting platform in Connecticut when legislation permits.

"We are very pleased to have forged this agreement with Sportradar, a global leader in sports event data, monitoring, and integrity and an official partner for the NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR and more," said Andrew Gaughan, CEO of Sportech. "We are thrilled to expand our product line to include Sportradar's globally recognized sports betting capability, and we are poised to deliver a world class sports betting experience to our business clients across the US and within our 16 Connecticut locations and through our online and mobile channels, when legislation permits."

Beyond serving operators in Las Vegas for a number of years, Sportradar has been proactive in planning for a broader legalized sports betting landscape in the U.S. and this partnership underscores the great potential that exists within this developing market.

"We're excited to partner with Sportech, a company that shares our vision of how the US betting market will unfold and who are well positioned to capitalize on that market with existing gaming licenses and a strong customer base," said Neale Deeley, VP Gaming Sales, Sportradar. "Our turnkey solutions and market leading bookmaker services will accelerate their sportsbook offering and provide them with a strong advantage as other states pass sports betting legislation."

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides and operates technology solutions for some of the world's best-known gaming companies, sports teams, horse and greyhound racetracks, as well as owning and operating its own gaming venues in Connecticut, USA under exclusive licences.

The Group is the international betting technology business focusing on highly regulated markets worldwide. It has more than 27,000 betting terminals deployed to over 400 clients, across 37 countries including those in the USA, where it operates under 35 licences, across 37 States and processes approximately US$12 billion of bets annually. The Group has invested over US$60 million in developing its technology services to clients and the successful expansion of its leading US gaming Venues in the last five years, resulting in its proprietary Quantum™ product being the most widely deployed pari-mutuel betting system globally.

More information can be found on www.sportechplc.com.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organization, employing over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients' business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1000 companies in over 100 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

– We are the leading provider of live data services to the betting industry, offering products to suit every business: from data collection through to fully managed trading services.

– With our Live Channel, backed by our extensive portfolio of audio-visual rights, we offer round-the-clock coverage of live sports content streamed to betting websites and betting shops around the world.

– We are leaders in the provision of Virtual Sports content and sports betting games, with customizable solutions offering the ideal mix of realism, profitability and punter appeal.

– Our focus on technology and innovation has made us a premium partner for the media industry, offering sports content solutions for online and mobile customers, from live scores and statistics, to match visualizations and apps.

– Uniquely in our industry, we also leverage our data to provide betting monitoring services to sports federations and law enforcement agencies to help in the fight against match-fixing. In the field of sports integrity, we are now firmly established as the world's leading supplier.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

