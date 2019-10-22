Sportech Joins World Lottery Association

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportech, the international gaming technology business, is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as an Associate Member of the World Lottery Association, a global professional association of state lottery and gaming organizations from more than 80 countries.

Sportech joins WLA's associate members from the worldwide lottery supplier industry on the basis of the company's longstanding expertise as a provider of enterprise gaming solutions to national lottery, pools lottery, and charitable sports raffle operators.

Building on established lottery supply contracts in North America, Europe and the Caribbean, Sportech is making significant investment in lottery with technology and talent secured with the 2019 acquisition of Lot.to Systems, the integration of lottery bets on Sportech's Quantum™ System software, and rapid growth in its Bump 50:50 sports raffle business.

Julian Bewley, Chief Commercial Officer of Sportech PLC, said, "Sportech are thrilled to join the WLA as an associate member and for the opportunity to contribute to the industry and its growth through our passion for making lottery games more appealing, accessible, and fun and to giving lottery operators innovative tools and strategies to propel their business forward."

About Sportech

Sportech PLC is the international betting technology business delivering services and solutions to gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, casinos and lottery clients. Sportech systems process US $12 billion in bets annually for gaming operators across 37 countries. In addition, the Group owns and operates sports gaming venues in Connecticut, United States, under exclusive licenses.

Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Sportech's lottery solutions enable some of the biggest regulated gaming companies in the world to generate millions in lottery bets every day with turnkey solutions for POS and iLottery with a mobile-first design approach.

