Sportech Technology Delivers "Ascot World Pool"

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportech Racing and Digital, a division of Sportech PLC, is pleased to announce that it successfully delivered the new "Ascot World Pool", a global commingling project undertaken by Sportech for Betfred Totepool, Ascot Racecourse, and Hong Kong Jockey Club during the 2019 Royal Ascot meet.

The World Pool is a pari-mutuel betting pool designed to maximize liquidity by combining tote betting from global outlets, including Ascot's on-course tote, Betfred's UK Totepool and the Royal Ascot pool hosted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

The Ascot World Pool project is powered by Sportech's Quantum™ System, the world's most widely deployed pari-mutuel betting system, and delivered with hosting and operational services from Sportech's Global Quantum™ Data and Operations Centre.

Raj Sanjanwala, Chief Technology Officer of Sportech, said: "The World Pool initiative is indicative of what Sportech does best. We listen to our client's ambitions and work closely with their teams to cooperatively deliver a seamless global solution. In this case, working with world-class partners Betfred Totepool, Ascot Racecourse, and Hong Kong Jockey Club to execute the solution live on the world stage, ultimately delivering a terrific result. Royal Ascot, I suspect, was just the opening chapter of the potential for pools that deliver increased liquidity for our combined worldwide client base."

The World Pool project demonstrates Sportech's sustained commitment to its pari-mutuel pools betting business, to preserving the ease of betting for a global betting audience, and to leveraging Quantum™ System's flexible methods for merging local and remote product to further expand the solution globally.

About Sportech Racing and Digital

Sportech Racing and Digital, a division of Sportech PLC, is a leading global provider of wagering technology solutions to licensed betting operators worldwide. Sportech systems process $12 billion in bets annually for licensed operators in 37 countries. Sportech is also one of the largest U.S. providers of web and mobile pari-mutuel wagering platforms. For more information about Sportech Racing and Digital, visit www.sportech.net.

Sportech PLC is the international betting technology business delivering services and solutions to gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, casinos and lottery clients across 37 countries. In addition, the Group owns and operates sports gaming venues in Connecticut, United States, under exclusive licenses. For more information about Sportech PLC, visit www.sportechplc.com.

