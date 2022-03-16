Sportech Textiles Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by the Increasing Demand for Sports Apparel |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sportech Textiles Market Analysis Report by Application (Sports shoe components, Sports composites, and Other Sportech textiles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/sportech-textiles-market-industry-analysis

Sportech Textiles Market - Drivers

The increasing demand for sports apparel is one of the key drivers supporting the Sportech textiles market growth. Sportech textiles are used to produce sports apparel, including jerseys, team uniforms, and other durable wear, for the performance training of athletes. Meanwhile, the increasing focus on the safety and performance of end-users has led to the development and use of highly functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing. For example, in January 2019, Ornot introduced the Magic Shell Jacket knit with Polartec NeoShell fabric technology. The jacket is made of waterproof fabric and is lightweight, stretchable, and breathable. Thus, the high demand for active sportswear has led to the demand for premium-priced, branded specialty fibers that improve the dissipation of heat and moisture at high metabolic rates. These factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Sportech Textiles Market - Trends

Rising innovative product launches is one of the key trends contributing to the Sportech textiles market growth. The use of functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing has grown over the years. Sportech products demand a balance in different properties of drape, thermal insulation, the barrier to liquids, antistatic, stretch, and physiological comfort. Thus, many players are launching innovative Sportech textiles and fabrics with qualities such as wind protection, water repellency, UV protection, and anti-bacterial and anti-odor effects. These new product launches and technology innovations are expected to raise the appeal of Sportech products for use in sports and outdoor activities.

Some of key Sportech Textiles Players:

The Sportech textiles market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, distribution, and promotion to compete in the market.

AMSilk GmbH

Aquafil Spa

Baltex

Behrens Group

Carvico Spa

Crypton LLC

HeiQ Materials AG

Lear Corp.

Polartec LLC

Schoeller Textil AG

SKAPS Industries Inc.

Solvay SA

Toray Industries Inc.

Unifi Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

The Sportech textiles market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Sportech Textiles Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Sports shoe components - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sports composites - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other Sportech textiles - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sportech Textiles Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sportech Textiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.84 Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMSilk GmbH, Aquafil Spa, Baltex, Behrens Group, Carvico Spa, Crypton LLC, HeiQ Materials AG, Lear Corp., Polartec LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, SKAPS Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Unifi Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

