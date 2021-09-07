SportGait Announces Partnership with North Carolina Youth Soccer Association

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportGait, a medical technology company focused on facilitating concussion diagnoses and recovery, is thrilled to announce their partnership with North Carolina Youth Soccer Association (NCYSA), today September 7, 2021. This new partnership will provide free baseline testing for all NCYSA athletes through the end of 2021, with the ultimate goal of putting athletes' safety first.

"SportGait is a way for us to keep our children safe, healthy and keep our parents and coaches educated," says NCYSA Executive Director Kathy Robinson.

Baseline testing is a powerful tool for measuring athletes' physical and mental skills at the beginning of the sports season and aid in diagnosing concussions later on. The tests measure gait, memory, concentration, problem solving ability, and attention. This establishes a precedent of the athlete's condition for doctors to compare with results after a head injury.

"I look back at my sons playing soccer and the head injuries that occurred, and I think with SportGait we are giving parents and coaches a safety net for their children, but also we are giving them confidence that they know what is going on with their child's brain," says Robinson.

SportGait offers baseline testing through their new mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play. The app is an essential toolkit for coaches and parents, and there is parallel technology for medical professionals, complete with clinically approved assessments and research-backed information for educating athletes about concussions.

"Everyone knows knowledge is power, so rather than sitting in the dark, SportGait provides CDC HEADS UP concussion assessment so the user can actively indicate if a hit to the head has occurred and then gauge its severity. Additionally, they can monitor the recovery on the app and decide when a child should return to play," says Professor of Psychology at the University of North Carolina and Clinical Psychologist Len Lecci.

"SportGait is different from other competitors because we lead with science. The first [scientific] papers that have been published are showing sevenfold better effects than the existing measures," says Lecci.

SportGait is available now for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

About SportGait

SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating, monitoring, and treating concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S.

