SportGait Launches Concussion Decision Support Mobile App

The SportGait app is the premium source for concussion support and recovery. Tweet this

SportGait's complete ecosystem is unlike any other concussion technology and aims to provide individuals and their families with robust support. It is an essential toolkit, useful for all stakeholders, and offers access to a scientifically curated array of clinically proven assessments and concussion education. Users can perform symptom testing, gait testing, and cognitive testing all on one platform.

Comprehensive and easy-to-use

With the goal of making sports safer for everyone, SportGait's research-backed technology is designed with patients and parents in mind. Clear visuals and sophisticated algorithms give users a clear, comprehensive visual of their condition, and high precision means that even acute incidents are recorded.

Directly through the app, users gain access to multidisciplinary care from physicians, concussion specialists, and sports medicine specialists in-order-to support real-time decisions. SportGait experts can even develop personalized concussion programs to meet patients with the best individual care.

A parent/athlete dashboard ensures athletes are ready to play with a concussion education section that must be read and signed, and baseline testing that will be free for the remainder of 2021. The app also assists in measuring behaviors, monitoring progress, and treating concussion impact.

About SportGait

SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating, monitoring, and treating concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for a top five largest hospital system in the U.S.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Bethany Vietmeier

412-720-5195

[email protected]

SOURCE SportGait

Related Links

http://sportgait.com

