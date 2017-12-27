Sportganic™ Attending ECRM® EPPS Event in Washington, D.C.

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a trade show where vitamin, diet and nutrition companies like Sportganic™ network with major retail buyers in private sessions and show off their products. EPPS has the potential to grow the brand recognition of Sportganic™, giving more people the ability to learn about its products.

"ECRM® events are a great way to meet influencers and major players in both the online retail and brick and mortar worlds, and the people behind some of the biggest brands in our industry," Sportganic™ parent company CEO Tad Timothy said. "We expect our Pre+ pre-workout and pre-event supplement to draw a big reaction, and we have other fantastic, premium products as well.

"We look forward to showing off our supplement to some big-time retailers."

Sportganic™ Pre+ comes in single-serve pouches (boxes of 10 and 20 are available), and is an intercellular communication and nitric oxide catalyst based on the Nobel Peace Prize-winning research of the Nitric Oxide molecule done in the 1990s. Simply rip the top off and drink the small serving, which is a caffeine- and sugar-free mix of endurance fuel with no preservatives.

Sportganic™ also will have its Men+ maximum free testosterone booster, nitric oxide and blood flow enhancer for men; the hormone maximizing Women+ for healthy young skin, thicker hair and nails, and better circulation for women; Bend+ for joint health; and Mind+ for motor speed and attention, brain energy and blood flow, and better cognition and recall.

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) event series held Jan. 7-11 at the Hilton Washington in Washington, D.C. Brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more. Some of the major retailers include Amazon.com, Costco, CVS, GNC, Harris Teeter, LuckyVitamin.com, Meijer, Sam's Club, The Fresh Market, Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, Whole Foods and more.

For more information on Sportganic™ premium supplements, visit www.sportganic.com, or go to the company's Amazon.com product page to make a purchase.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shaun Cox, 561-544-0719

shaun@inhealthmedia.com

