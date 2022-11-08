Sporting Events Market to growth by USD 90.42 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Revenue Stream and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the sporting events market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 90.42 billion, at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. 26% of the growth will originate from Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sporting Events Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global sporting events market as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

Sporting Events Market Value Chain Analysis

The Value Chain data provides a comprehensive understanding of product insight and profit, as well as the optimization and evaluation of business strategy. The players across the value chain include selective data and analysis from entire research findings as per the scope of the report.

The value chain of the global household durables market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Sporting Events Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 26% of the market growth to originated from Europe during the forecast period. In addition sponsorships category led the growth under the revenue stream segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Revenue stream

Sponsorships



Tickets



Broadcasting and media rights



Merchandising

Event type

Soccer



Cricket



Tennis



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Sporting Events Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sporting events market report covers the following areas:

The increased spending on sports sponsorships is a major element driving the growth of the global sporting events market. This is owing to the global success of many sporting leagues. Thus, increased sports sponsorship spending will enhance sponsorship revenue, driving the expansion of the market in focus during the projection period.

Sporting Events Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sporting events market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sporting events market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sporting events market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sporting events market, vendors

Related Reports

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the recreational vehicle (RV) market segmentation by product (towable and motorized) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Water Scooter Market by Type, Propulsion, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the water scooter market segmentation by type (above water and underwater), propulsion (fuel-operated and battery-operated), application (commercial, military, and personal), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sporting Events Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $90.42 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.86 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 26% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., adidas AG, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Nike Inc., Platinium Group SAM, SearGeek Inc, TEG Pty Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ticket City Inc., Tickets.com LLC, TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, and Viagogo Entertainment Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The increasing number of sports events is expected to drive the growth of the primary ticket segment during the forecast period. For instance, the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is a T20 cricket league, has led to the launch of similar leagues for various other sports, such as soccer, kabaddi, badminton, basketball, and wrestling, in India . Online platforms, such as social media, have allowed organizers to increase awareness of their events. They also allow them to track cookies, which gather data about customer preferences and use them for analytics. Thus, event organizers can reach out to their target audience by providing customized offerings.

A major factor contributing to the growth of the global secondary ticket market is the availability of a limited number of tickets for various live events due to the stipulated number of seats in a venue. This is mainly observed in popular sporting events, such as the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is the most followed sports event in the US. The increasing number of live performances and tours by artists and their expanding fan base are also propelling the adoption of secondary tickets across the world. Customers buy secondary tickets due to the unavailability of tickets through primary sources, i.e., when the primary tickets are sold out. Secondary ticket platforms allow customers to sell tickets online if they are unable to attend an event. Such flexibility in transacting tickets presents a unique value proposition to customers.

