Sporting KC Partners With ISBI Virtual Sales Network to Sell Tickets for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ISBI Virtual Sales Network, the on-demand sales talent provider for the sports and entertainment industry, has signed a partnership agreement with Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer to sell SKC's Season Ticket and partial plan inventory for the 2021 season.

"We recognized the opportunity to add experienced and well-trained associates during an important time for our club as we sell tickets for a highly-anticipated 2021 season," said Jordan Kelsey, Sporting Kansas City's Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. "We're already seeing the benefits from this partnership and we are looking forward to working with ISBI 360 to continue to enhance our sales staff."

"Many teams simply don't have the ability to hire full-time reps right now, but have seats they need to sell," said Doug Quinn, ISBI Virtual Sales Network's CEO. "We're glad to be working with Sporting Kansas City to help them bridge that gap and move tickets for them in a very cost-effective way."

Several dedicated reps from ISBI VSN will represent Sporting KC in selling their full complement of ticket packages, giving the MLS club an extra volume of sales calls to reach their goals.

The 5 reps assigned bring over 15 years of ticket sales experience with backgrounds including NBA, MLS, WNBA, XFL, MiLB, G-League, & NLL.

The VSN model enlists recently displaced ticket sales talent from across the country and puts them to work selling inventory on a "Rent-A-Rep" basis, eliminating the hard and soft costs normally associated with hiring full-time salespeople.

"Our reps work from home, and we give them all the latest technology and extensive training from ISBI 360 to be successful," added Brett Zalaski, the company's Managing Director of Talent Development. "The pandemic has proven that 'work-from-home' CAN work, and our model allows for talented reps to stay active, get some valuable training to sharpen their skills, continue to do what they do best, earn some money, and gain some valuable exposure to teams that can potentially hire them on full-time."

About ISBI Virtual Sales Network

ISBI stands for Inspiration Sports Business Institute, and the ISBI Virtual Sales Network provides best-in-class sales reps on a virtual basis to teams in need of an on-demand solution to sales department staffing. Based in the Kansas City, its unique structure allows teams the opportunity to scale up their sales effort on short notice without the expense, frustration and uncertainties of hiring full-time staff.

VSN reps are recruited from across the country, with particular emphasis on those with a background in sports and entertainment that have been let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These quality reps are trained using the ISBI 360 Virtual Training Network and are given world-class tools to use as they work from home, selling seat inventory for teams in need of short-term sales talent. Teams realize an average cost savings of 40% vs. traditional in-house sales reps.

These reps earn commission and receive valuable one-on-one exposure to hiring managers of the teams, who are able to listen in to each rep's phone calls, monitor their performance, and can choose to hire them full-time after 90 days if they like what they hear. It's a very low-risk option for teams in need of sales in a time of uncertainty and change.

