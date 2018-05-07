SPORTLOGiQ Opens new AI Lab in Kitchener-Waterloo

SPORTLOGiQ will have access to top universities, such as the University of Waterloo, where the company already has research collaborations with David Clausi of VIP lab. As well as planning a collaborative research project with Pascal Poupart on theoretical and practical aspects of Reinforcement Learning.

SPORTLOGiQ is proud to be at the center of Ontario's thriving AI and academic ecosystem in an official capacity. With such organizations close by, it makes it simpler to work closely with their research team in the Waterloo region and for top AI talent to be recruited to the company.

Last year, SPORTLOGiQ announced that it raised a $5 million Series A to fund its expansion into Europe and European football. Thus, their Kitchener-Waterloo AI lab will be devoted to soccer / European football research. The new location will be home to a stellar team focused on computer vision and machine learning research. The company plans to grow the Waterloo team to 12 over the year.

"SPORTLOGiQ began collaborative research with the University of Waterloo over a year ago, we are very appreciative of the local support and the amazing talent in the area. We look forward to collaborating with the vibrant local AI community to further advance AI for human behavior modelling and sports analytics," said Mehrsan Javan, co-founder and CTO of SPORTLOGiQ. "We are fortunate to be working with some of the top researchers in the world to ensure that our AI technology remains ahead of the curve."

SPORTLOGiQ has transformed the way teams and fans understand the game. The company's proprietary machine intelligence tracks and analyzes in-game player movement using standard broadcast feeds. Its advanced analytics engine transforms the data into actionable insights for professional sports teams and automated stories for broadcast media. SPORTLOGiQ is now working with teams across Major League Soccer (MLS), Premier League, and European Clubs.

About SPORTLOGiQ (www.SPORTLOGiQ.com)

SPORTLOGiQ is an AI-powered sports analytics company backed by Mark Cuban. The company's advanced analytics software tracks the location and actions of every player on the ice, field, or court using standard game footage. Its proprietary machine intelligence then transforms the data into meaningful insights to help teams win more games and broadcasters engage more viewers. SPORTLOGiQ is trusted by 24 NHL teams, 40 pro sports teams, and 5 major broadcast networks. The company was founded in 2015 by an Olympic athlete and a PhD in computer vision and machine learning. SPORTLOGiQ was named one of the top AI companies in the world by CB Insights.

