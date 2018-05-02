Sports & Media Veteran, Greg McElroy, Joins KORE Software as Executive Vice President of Brands

McElroy has been close friends with KORE founders Todd Cusolle and Matt Sebal for many years. "I have enjoyed my eight-month retirement," commented McElroy. "But the opportunity to work with my friends at KORE Software and help move their brand strategy forward was hard to pass up."

McElroy's new role at KORE will include helping to roll out KORE Software's new KONNECT brand sponsorship product – a platform designed to streamline sponsorship activation and spur collaboration between properties and brand sponsors or agencies. "KONNECT is the type of product I wish I'd had in my previous positions," added McElroy. "I'm excited for the opportunity to share it across the industry."

In regards to Greg McElroy's new position, Matt Sebal stated, "We are thrilled to have Greg onboard. His reputation precedes him as one of the most personable leaders in the business. His extensive background and relationships will be invaluable in assisting us to spread our KONNECT sponsorship application among a whole new set of stakeholders."

To inquire about KONNECT or KORE Software applications, please visit KOREsoftware.com or email sales@koresoftware.com

About KORE Software

KORE is the global leader in sport and entertainment business management solutions. Comprised of KORE Software, KORE Software Capital LLC, and KPI (KORE Planning and Insights), KORE serves more than 100 professional sport clubs and leagues, and 450 brands & properties worldwide, providing practical tools and services to harness customer data, facilitate sponsorship sales and activation, and create actionable insights.

KORE Software's business management software applications include Ticketing & Fan Engagement™, Sponsorship & Partner Engagement™, Suites & Premium™, and Data Warehouse & Analytics™. KORE Planning & Insights (KPI) is a division of KORE that provides business intelligence consultation and staff augmentation services. For more information about KORE Software and KPI, visit KOREsoftware.com.

