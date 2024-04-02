SPORTS ACADEMY AT THE STAR UNVEILS LEADING-EDGE TURF INSTALLATION BY HELLAS

"We are proud to collaborate with Sports Academy to provide top-tier turf empowering athletes" Reed J. Seaton Hellas CEO Post this

"Through our recent field installation and partnership with Sports Academy at The Star, Hellas continues to exemplify our commitment to excellence in sports infrastructure," said Reed J. Seaton, President and CEO of Hellas. "We are proud to collaborate with Sports Academy to provide top-tier athletic facilities that empower athletes to reach their fullest potential."

The new turf incorporates advanced technologies to enhance performance and safety. The Cushdrain® shock pad provides athletes with superior drainage and protection from hard impacts, ensuring a safe playing surface. Matrix Helix® synthetic turf utilizes shape memory technology to secure the infill in place, preventing migration and maintaining an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Complementing these features is Hellas' RealFill® infill, engineered to deliver optimal fiber support, energy restitution, and enhanced shock absorption, ensuring consistent performance even under heavy use. Moreover, Hellas' Ecotherm® infill introduces cellulose fibers, offering a revolutionary cooling effect that reduces field temperatures by up to 30 degrees compared to traditional infill materials.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Hellas, a partner that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence and enhancing the athletic experience," said Nate Borunda, Co-Founder of Sports Academy. "This partnership signifies a fusion of innovative technologies and evidence-based practices aimed at elevating safety and performance standards in sports facilities. Together, we aim to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the realms of sports and wellness, ultimately enriching the lives of athletes and enthusiasts alike."

The new turf installed by Hellas is a testament to the commitment of both Sports Academy and Hellas to elevate the standards of athletic training and performance. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and expertise, Sports Academy empowers individuals and teams to achieve extraordinary results through its expert-driven, safe, and effective full-circle training approach.

In addition to The Star in Frisco and AT&T Stadium where Hellas has been The Official Turf Provider of the Dallas Cowboys since 2013, Hellas has also installed Matrix Helix synthetic turf at practice facilities and/or stadiums of 13 NFL teams. Half of all teams in the playoffs this past season played or practiced on a Hellas' Matrix Helix Turf system.

Hellas and Sports Academy at The Star celebrated this milestone by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 27, 2024 at the Sports Academy at The Star. The ceremony marked the official unveiling of the state-of-the-art turf and showcased the collaborative effort to create an unparalleled training environment. For further information and event updates, please visit https://vimeo.com/928387400?share=copy https://youtu.be/TTl1P8Gxmyo.

ABOUT SPORTS ACADEMY: Sports Academy, a premier institution in the world of human performance, fosters a high-performance culture driven by excellence, innovation, and expertise. Renowned as industry-leading experts, we empower individuals and teams to achieve extraordinary results through leading-edge protocols, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class coaching. Our expert-driven, safe, and effective full-circle training approach caters to youth, adult, amateur, professional, tactical, and elite athletes. Collaborating with top professionals in sports medicine, rehabilitation, cognition, sports science, and research, we implement evidence-based practices and utilize best-in-class performance technology. Sports Academy's leading-edge flagship facilities in California, and Texas are complete with full diagnostic, development, competition, and recovery environments that energize the training and competitive experiences that yield optimal results. To learn more about Sports Academy at The Star please visit thestar.sportsacademy.us .

ABOUT THE. DALLAS COWBOYS – Headquartered at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Cowboys practice at Ford Center at The Star on Matrix Helix synthetic turf, which is the same turf installed by Hellas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys are part of the NFL's NFC East Division. For more information, visit dallascowboys.com

ABOUT HELLAS: Hellas is a premier sports services company committed to delivering superior solutions to communities and institutions across the United States. By providing innovative products and services, Hellas has earned a reputation as a preferred partner for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Green Bay Packers. For more information, please visit: www.hellasconstruction.com .

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas