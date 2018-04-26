Sports Anaheim Debuts Inaugural Heroes 10-Mile Run And Family-Friendly Races Over Veterans Day Weekend 2018

"We founded heroes weekend to celebrate all of the hometown heroes in our lives that make a difference every day," says Roy Edmondson, vice president of Sports Anaheim. "We are looking forward to welcoming the community and beyond for a fun and healthy weekend to raise awareness and contributions to the area's heroes and charities."

A portion of the net proceeds from each runner's registration will benefit a local charity. At the time of registration, participants will be able to choose one of the following beneficiaries to support:

Wounded Warrior Project ®

Anaheim Union High School District Foundation

Special Olympics Southern California

Make-A-Wish ® Orange County and the Inland Empire

Orange County and the Inland Empire National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Orange County Family Justice Center Foundation

Below is the line-up of weekend events:

Health & Fitness Expo on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018: Held at the Anaheim Convention Center from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, the expo is open to the public. Exhibitors will feature brand-new designs in running gear and the latest development in sports, fitness and nutrition. The expo is also the location for bib pick-up for all run participants.

Heroes 10-Mile Run on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018: The run starts at 5:30 a.m. beginning at Honda Center. Participants will run/walk on a flat surface throughout iconic Anaheim locations including the infield at Angel Stadium, Honda Center, ARTIC and historic downtown Anaheim. Open for ages 10+.

5K Run on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018: At 7:00 a.m., the 5K run starts and finishes at Honda Center and is available for participants ages 5+.

Kids Fun Run on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018: Starting at 9:00 a.m., the kids 1K race will start and finish at Honda Center.

All participants will receive a commemorative medal and the top three finishers in each of the 15 age divisions will receive an award. Special awards will be given to the top three overall finishers (both male and female) in the following hero categories: educator, fire fighter, military and police.

Cost to participate:

Heroes 10-mile Run: Early bird registration is $70 ; regular price is $89 .

; regular price is . 5K Run: Early bird registration is $25 ; regular price is $45 .

Run: Early bird registration is ; regular price is . Kids Fun Run: Early bird registration is $10 ; regular price is $15 .

To register and for more information, please visit: RunAnaheim.org

About Sports Anaheim

Sports Anaheim was established to bring in local, national and international sporting events into the destination, and serve as a resource for local organizations needing support in their bid to attract sports business. Connect with Sports Anaheim on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-anaheim-debuts-inaugural-heroes-10-mile-run-and-family-friendly-races-over-veterans-day-weekend-2018-300637657.html

SOURCE Sports Anaheim